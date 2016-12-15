CRIME WATCH

Posted on 15 December 2016 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 28: It was reported that a Christmas light projector was stolen from a front lawn at 317 SE 13 St.

Nov. 28: Someone entered a victim’s home at 2396 SW 17 Dr. and stole a purse, money, credit cards and checkbook.

Nov. 28: Someone stole a Honda pressure cleaner from 120 SE 7 St.

Nov. 29: A person entered a home at 2382 SW 17 Dr. while the owners were sleeping and stole several items.

Nov. 29: Someone entered a car parked at 1956 SW 15 Ct. and ransacked it. Nothing was stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 12: A male subject went into a store at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. and selected beer, sandwiches and shaving gel. He went into the restroom with the merchandise and then left the store. The store manager believes he may have done it earlier in the day because merchandise was found on the floor. The loss was $21.55.

Nov. 14: A male subject entered a store at 3722 N. Federal Hwy. and stole a laundry hamper. The loss was $29.99. A search revealed that he had two additional thefts.

Nov. 15: A loss prevention officer followed a female subject who stole three cosmetic items and placed them in her pants before leaving the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. without paying for them. The items were valued at $56.94.