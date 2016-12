Posted on 20 December 2016 by JLusk

The construction that has closed down Hillsboro Blvd. in front of the railroad tracks near Dixie was supposed to end on Dec. 21 but now has been extended until Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. They are working on the tracks for the Brightline passenger rail service.

For more information on the future road closures and a map of traffic detours in the area, please visit http://allaboardflorida.com/construction/grade-crossings.