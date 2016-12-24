CLERGY CORNER: The real meaning of Christmas

Posted on 24 December 2016 by LeslieM

It is easy in our modern times to forget the significance of the Christmas event. With all the emphasis upon twinkling lights, holiday shopping and family gatherings, there is a need for a purposeful reminder that without Christ there would be no Christmas. The Biblical and historical account of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth is of great importance to the whole of humanity. Believers would argue that it offers the single greatest influence upon this world. The gospel of Matthew recounts the events that preceded and surrounded the birth of Jesus. Mary and Joseph are betrothed for marriage when she is suddenly discovered to be pregnant. An angel speaks to Joseph in a dream to allay his fears and to convey the supernatural and eternal significance of what has taken place.

Matthew 1:21 records, “And she will bring forth a Son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” The name Jesus means “he shall save.” His mission and purpose were, therefore, indicated in His name. Because of Adam’s transgression, mankind was plunged into a quagmire of iniquity that manifested in rebellion against God. The stranglehold of sin had to be broken so that men could experience true fellowship with God as originally intended. Jesus was God’s agent of salvation who would take the sins of the world upon Himself, die in our place, and secure God’s forgiveness and mercy. Christmas remembers and celebrates His coming to fulfill this task for our benefit.

Sadly, many choose to ignore this aspect of Christ’s coming. There are those who offer peace, love and goodwill as the essence of the Christmas message. God’s gift of His Son, they claim, ought to inspire us to give of ourselves to others during this time of year. While that may be a commendable way of viewing the Christmas event, it is not its essential message. John 3:16 clearly states that “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” And the angel in Matthew 1:21 said that He would save His people from their sins.

Many would agree that the world needs salvation – from hunger, war, brutality, poverty and hate. These seem to be the real issues facing people today; and, if we could resolve these problems, the world would be a better place. The folly of such reasoning lies in the denial that man is unavoidably and inevitably a sinner who cannot help himself. Even if those issues were resolved, new ones would be created to take their place. Men are hungry, fight wars, hate and produce poverty because of sin. Deal with the sin problem and we will see clearly to end hunger, cease from wars, eliminate hate and eradicate poverty. Ignore it and we are doomed to an endless cycle of misery, frustration and depravity. The prophet Jeremiah (17:9) said it best, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; who can know it?” Jesus is God’s solution to man’s sin problem.

The greatest Christmas gift was God’s own Son, sent to be the Savior of the world. The malls and shopping centers are full of anxious consumers searching for the right gift. God’s gift is waiting for you to receive Him. You won’t find Him in a display window, on a department store shelf or through an online special. You will find Him wherever the heart is tender toward the purposes of God. You will find Him wherever there is trust in the Father’s eternal will. You will find this gift wherever there is brokenness and sorrow over one’s sinful condition.

Accept God’s gift! Embrace God’s gift! Make this the best Christmas ever by responding to the love of God and putting your trust in Him. That’s the real meaning of Christmas.

Bishop Patrick L. Kelly is the pastor of Cathedral Church of God, 365 S. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. 954-427-0302.