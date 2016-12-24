Christmas Services
Cathedral Church of God
365 S. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
• Christmas Day – 9:30 a.m.
For more information, call 954-427-0302.
Christian Love Fellowship
801 SE 10 St., Suite 4
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
• Christmas Day – 10 a.m.
For more information, call 954-428-8990
Community Presbyterian Church
1920 SE 5 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
• Christmas Eve – 7 p.m. (candlelight service)
• Christmas Day – 10 a.m.
For more information, call 954-427-0222
Cross Community Church
841 SE 2 Court
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
• Christmas Day – 2 p.m.
For more information, call 954-427-3045
St. Peter’s Anglican Church
1416 SE 2 Terr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
• Christmas Eve – 10:30 p.m., Midnight Mass
• Lessons and Carols, Holy Communion, refreshments
• All are welcome.
• Christmas Day – 10 a.m.
For more information, call 954-695-0336.
First Baptist Church
701 NE 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
• Christmas Eve – 6 p.m. (candlelight service)
• Christmas Day – 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call 954-427-1216
Grace Baptist Church
501 NE 48 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
• Christmas Eve – 6 p.m. (candlelight service)
For more information, call 954-421-0190
St. Ambrose Church
380 S. Federal Hwy.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
• Christmas Eve – 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. & Midnight
• Christmas Day – 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 noon & 6 p.m.
For more information, call 954-427-2225
Zion Lutheran Church
959 SE 6 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
• Christmas Eve – 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.
• Christmas Day – 10 a.m.
For more information, call 954-421-3146
Chanukah Services
Chanukah at the Beach
Sunday, Dec. 25, 4 p.m.
S. Ocean Way, between SE 1 St. and SE 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Latkes, jelly doughnuts, dreidels, arts andc rafts for kids and music. Presented by Chabad of North Broward Beaches. For more information, visit www.jewishlhp.com.
Chanukah event
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 4:45 p.m.
Chabad of Deerfield Beach
1874 W. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Live music, doughnuts, latkes, driedels, chocolate gelt, grand menorah lighting and more. $5. For more info, visit www.chabaddeerfield.com.
Grand Menorah Lighting
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 5 p.m.
Pompano Beach Citi Centre
1955 N. Federal Hwy.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
In the courtyard, near the carousel. Join Mayor Lamar Fisher with music, hot latkes, doughnuts, dreidels, crafts for the kids. Presented by Chabad of North Broward Beaches. For more information, visit www.jewishlhp.com.
Chanukah New Year’s Party
Saturday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.
Hooper Home
2370 NE 26 St.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
For the community… Kosher buffet, open bar and more. Presented by Chabad of North Broward Beaches. For more information, visit www.jewishlhp.com.