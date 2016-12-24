Posted on 24 December 2016 by LeslieM

Christmas Services

Cathedral Church of God

365 S. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

• Christmas Day – 9:30 a.m.

For more information, call 954-427-0302.

Christian Love Fellowship

801 SE 10 St., Suite 4

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

• Christmas Day – 10 a.m.

For more information, call 954-428-8990

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

• Christmas Eve – 7 p.m. (candlelight service)

• Christmas Day – 10 a.m.

For more information, call 954-427-0222

Cross Community Church

841 SE 2 Court

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

• Christmas Day – 2 p.m.

For more information, call 954-427-3045

St. Peter’s Anglican Church

1416 SE 2 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

• Christmas Eve – 10:30 p.m., Midnight Mass

• Lessons and Carols, Holy Communion, refreshments

• All are welcome.

• Christmas Day – 10 a.m.

For more information, call 954-695-0336.

First Baptist Church

701 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

• Christmas Eve – 6 p.m. (candlelight service)

• Christmas Day – 10:30 a.m.

For more information, call 954-427-1216

Grace Baptist Church

501 NE 48 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

• Christmas Eve – 6 p.m. (candlelight service)

For more information, call 954-421-0190

St. Ambrose Church

380 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

• Christmas Eve – 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. & Midnight

• Christmas Day – 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 noon & 6 p.m.

For more information, call 954-427-2225

Zion Lutheran Church

959 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

• Christmas Eve – 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.

• Christmas Day – 10 a.m.

For more information, call 954-421-3146

Chanukah Services

Chanukah at the Beach

Sunday, Dec. 25, 4 p.m.

S. Ocean Way, between SE 1 St. and SE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Latkes, jelly doughnuts, dreidels, arts andc rafts for kids and music. Presented by Chabad of North Broward Beaches. For more information, visit www.jewishlhp.com.

Chanukah event

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 4:45 p.m.

Chabad of Deerfield Beach

1874 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Live music, doughnuts, latkes, driedels, chocolate gelt, grand menorah lighting and more. $5. For more info, visit www.chabaddeerfield.com.

Grand Menorah Lighting

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Citi Centre

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

In the courtyard, near the carousel. Join Mayor Lamar Fisher with music, hot latkes, doughnuts, dreidels, crafts for the kids. Presented by Chabad of North Broward Beaches. For more information, visit www.jewishlhp.com.

Chanukah New Year’s Party

Saturday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Hooper Home

2370 NE 26 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064