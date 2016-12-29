CRIME WATCH

Posted on 29 December 2016 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 13: Someone entered a vehicle at 264 NW 41 Ave. and stole a wallet with three debit cards, a social security card and customer checks.

Dec. 15: Someone entered a home at 5200 NE 5 Ter. and ransacked the interior.

Dec. 17: A man was sitting at the Mobile Gas Station at 901 W. Sample Rd. drinking a beer. Two men approached him. One man told the victim he had “done wrong” and then stole his cell phone valued at $100. The other man then displayed brass knuckles.

Dec. 17: A woman said that two people came to the door of her house at 400 SE 10 St. to check on contaminated water. Once inside, the two people stole a diamond ring and gold bracelet for a loss of $6,000.

Dec. 17: Three women entered All Shoes $9.88 at 3206 W. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole 10 pairs of shoes. They escaped in a Toyota.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 29: A male subject went into a store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. and selected meat and seafood items in a shopping cart and then left the store where he put the items in a car and was driven away. The car was located and the driver said he picked up the subject and had no idea he was stealing the items. He said he dropped him off in Pompano with the items. The loss was $800.20.

Nov. 29: The victim lost a wallet after making a bank deposit and went to a fast food restaurant at 4800 N. Federal Hwy. Two Visa cards and a debit were in the wallet.

Nov. 29: There was a five car crash at 2400 N. Federal Hwy. and, during the investigation, police discovered a baggy containing a small pipe and synthetic cannabis while the subject was in ambulance.