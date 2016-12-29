HAPPENINGS

Posted on 29 December 2016 by LeslieM

Chanukah Party

Saturday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Hooper Home

2370 NE 26 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

For the community… Kosher Buffet, open bar and more. Presented by Chabad of North Broward Beaches. For more information, visit www.jewishlhp.com.

Tuesday Night Beach Dances

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

“Johnny Vincent” will be playing. Wear dancing shoes and bring beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Free event. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Save the Date: Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Friday Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach along with city leaders, civic organizations and churches, as we pay homage to this great Civil Rights leader. This four daylong event features a weekend carnival, games and live entertainment, before drawing to a close on Monday at 10 a.m. with a two mile long parade and awards ceremony. Grand Marshal & Keynote Speaker: Judge Karen Mills-Francis. Free to attend. Don’t miss the first annual choir competition, which will be on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.

For carnival schedule, hours and other info., visit www.deerfield-beach.com (under Parks & Recreation,then Special Events) or contact the Community Events andOutreach Division at 954-480-4429. Tickets are $1, or $25 for a wristband for all rides for the day. They are available for purchase on site at box office during carnival hours. More info. soon.

Nautical Flea Market

Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 8 a.m. to 3p.m.

Community Park

US 1 between NE 10 St. and NE 6 St.

All types of boating equipment, fishing gear, nautical antiques and artwork, scuba gear, beach attire, boat shoes, jewelry, motors, anchors, tackle, hard-to-find parts and manufacturer close-outs. Over 200 vendors. Local dealers and private sell-ers will be on-site ready to make a deal on new and used boats,motors, trailers and jet-ski’s. Listen to live music, enjoy lunchand a cold beverage. For more information, email to infonauticalfleamarket.com or call 954-946-6419.

Art Lovers Rejoice 29th Annual Las Olas Art Fair Part I

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Las Olas Blvd (SE 6th Ave to SE 11th Ave)

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301

More than 150 artists will display their works along Las