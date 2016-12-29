NEW YEAR HAPPENINGS

Posted on 29 December 2016 by LeslieM

City Pub

956 S. Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach

Rock and Roll New Year’s Eve Party at 9 p.m. Lite Buffet (kitchen will be open), party favors and champagne toast. Music provided by Dancing Pleasure – $15/person. For more information, call 954-427-8213.

JB’s on the Beach

300 NE 21 Ave., Deerfield Beach

New Year’s Eve dinner right on Deerfield’s beach, DJ, dancing, champagne toast at midnight.For more information, call 954-571-5220.

Oceans 234

234 Ocean Blvd., Deerfield Beach

Enjoy good food and a great view. DJ on-site and a champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call 954-428-2539.

Royal Blues Hotel

45 S. Ocean Way, Deerfield Beach

From 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., enjoy a Gatsby style event with live Jazz, a special menu with a 5-course dinner. Call 954-857-2929 for details and to reserve a spot.

Tipperary Pub

The Cove Shopping Center

1540 SE 3 Ct., Deerfield Beach

Party 9 p.m. to midnight, including champagne toast and buffet. No reservations required. For more information, call 954-421-9769.

Two Georges at The Cove

1754 SE 3 Ct., Deerfield Beach

Special menu, live entertainment, champagne toast at midnight and party favors. Call 954-421-9272 for more information. See more about menu on pg. 12.

Worth the Drive: New Year’s Eve in Downtown Delray Beach

From 5 to 9 p.m., there will be a family-friendly event held again this year in Old School Square Park. Enjoy live music and DJ, food trucks and plenty of events for the kids, including arts & crafts, resolution wall, playhouse murals, gaming tent, vintage game room, photo booth, face painters and games like Cornhole, Jenga and Connect Four. There are many private events happening all over Delray as well.

*On New Year’s Day, try out the buffet at Deer Creek Grille from 11 to 2 p.m. Enjoy a special menu served from silver chafing dishes. $19.95 for adults, $11.95 for children 5 and under. Plus gratuity and 6 percent tax. Reservations required: 954-421-5553. See Pg. 14 for menu.