CRIME WATCH

Posted on 05 January 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 20: A woman was the victim of a battery at 321 Goolsby Blvd. The woman was slapped by a co-worker.

Dec. 20.:A woman reported that she believes her gardener stole and forged two of her personal checks. The incident was reported at 300 NW 2 Court.

Dec. 20: A man reported that someone shot at his car. He said that there was a bullet hole on the rear driver side window of his car. The incident was reported at 5200 N. Dixie Hwy.

Dec. 20: A woman reported that a man tried to break into her home through a kitchen window at 1440 SW 6 Ave. The woman scared him off.

Dec. 20: Two men were seen stealing 48 bottles of Grey Goose vodka valued at $1,342 at Crown Liquors and Wine Merchants at 306 S. Federal Hwy. The men fled in an SUV.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 10: A subject took two 12 packs of beer and a shrimp platter and fled the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. The loss was $89.01.

Dec. 12: The victim arrived home at 4101 NE 26 Ave. to find the rear door unlocked and the slider pried open. A jewelry box, jewelry, social security card, laptop and Apple iPad were stolen. The loss was $2,121.

Dec. 13: A tag was stolen off a work trailer that was parked at 2616 NE 26 Ave.