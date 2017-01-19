CRIME WATCH

Posted on 19 January 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 3: A woman reported that someone broke into her car parked at 1140 E. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole a purse.

Jan. 3: Two bicycles and a barbecue grill were stolen from a storage unit at 1086 S. Military Tr.

Jan. 4: A man reported his bicycle stolen from 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Jan. 5: A FedEx package was stolen from a home at 1261 NW 48 Ct.

Jan. 9: A car parked at 759 NE 42 St. was broken into and two purses were stolen. The total value of the content of the purses was $2,160.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 18: A wallet containing credit cards, checkbook and gift card was taken while the victim was shopping at 3772 N. Federal Hwy. The victim believed that three female subjects who were shopping in the same aisles might be responsible.

Dec. 19: Someone entered an apartment at 4741 NE 21 St. and stole a purse containing keys to a rental vehicle, driver’s license, credit cards and prescription medicine. The loss was $84.

Dec. 20: Someone stole a Ford F-350 tailgate, two mirrors and a front grill from a vehicle that was parked at 2831 NE 21 Ave. The loss was $1,700.