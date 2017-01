Posted on 23 January 2017 by JLusk

If you are up late at night tonight (well, actually early Jan. 23 morning), you are seeing the storm hitting our area. Beware of the weather as it is set to get worse for our area. There is a Tornado Watch under effect. Check out WPTV on Facebook. They have a live feed of weather… Also look on The Observer’s Facebook for how to activate emergency alerts. Make sure to LIKE our page. Be safe!