CRIME WATCH

Posted on 26 January 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 6: Two men were observed stealing a motorcycle from the driveway of a man living at 1315 Orchid Ct. The theft was witnessed by a neighbor.

Jan. 10: A woman reported that someone stole her purse from her unlocked car at 959 SE 6 Ave. The woman was dropping her child off at Zion Lutheran School.

Jan. 10: A woman reported that she was being threatened by her former husband at 4700 NW 3 Ave.

Jan. 10: A man reported that a man pulled into his driveway at 929 SW Second Terr. in a red pickup truck. The two men had a verbal dispute. The man in the pickup truck threatened the other man with a gun. The offense was reported as aggravated assault.

Jan. 13: A man reported that someone stole his bicycle from 502 Alamanda Ln. The bicycle was valued at $100.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 20: Two females entered a store at 3722 N. Federal Hwy., selected two handbags and left without paying. The loss was $275.55.

Dec. 21: Someone entered a condo at 4751 NE 21 Ave. and stole electronics and other items, including a flat screen TV, wine cooler, safe, coffee maker toaster and beach chairs. The loss was $1,285.

Dec. 22: A store manager discovered a pallet of a bundle of cardboard missing from a loading dock at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. The loss was $250.