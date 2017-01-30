Author Lisa Eva Gold On Overcoming Chronic Fatigue

Posted on 30 January 2017 by LM

By Rachel Galvin

On Jan. 18, Lisa Eva Gold gave a talk about Chronic Fatigue at the Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club. This author of A Will to Survive ~ A Women’s Journey Through Chronic Fatigue, inspired guests by talking about how she was able to overcome the Chronic Fatigue diagnosis and go on to become the author of eight books, an actress, hairstylist, piano teacher, mother and more.

When asked how she first became diagnosed, she said, “I had been diagnosed in 2004/2005 with Mono. Because I had been in my 30s, the medical field states that Mononucleosis after 20 is considered Chronic Fatigue.”

She feels that the disease came on due to stress.

She explained, “I sort of gave up on life, attitude wise. I was worn down by my husband’s addictions to alcohol and his physical ailments. When we are surrounded by toxic people in our lives, they wear us down. It is much harder to stay happy and positive when the people around you are not happy and positive.”

She added, “I am completely cured of this disease. I refused to take medications and healed myself by making different choices in my life, in my lifestyle and in my work. I think everything is connected. You or I could make ourselves sick just by harping on the idea of being sick. We can also make ourselves well. It’s all in the attitude we keep. Positive love and happiness is a state of being. It is easier to be this than to be unhappy and unwell.”

She has another book she is currently working on getting published with Hay House. It deals with her life going back to the 1980s and depression and is titled Ms. Understood. It was originally supposed to be published last year, but she has taken extra time to do additional research. She plans to release it sometime this year.

Asked what advice she would give for people diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue, she said, “Take the quiet time to reconnect with yourself. Tap into who you are. Connect with that passionate side of yourself. We are all trees with many branches. Having hobbies and fun activities outside of the mundane work schedule is not only healthy but a necessity to remind yourself of who you are and what you love. No matter what your age, or where or how you live. Always remember that YOU come first. Your happiness comes from within. You create your own reality.”