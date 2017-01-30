Wick does West Side Story

Posted on 30 January 2017 by LM

By Rachel Galvin

On Jan. 14, Wick Theatre in Boca Raton introduced the classic West Side Story to a packed audience. The From a slow burn to a raucous rumble, the tale unfolded filled with smooth moves and high kicking action to punctuate the poetic dialogue until its tragic conclusion. If the dancing doesn’t keep you on your toes while watching, then the well-known melodies will warm your heart. The play has added value with its multi-purpose and mobile set pieces that offer just a hint of structure and let the personalities shine rather than be hidden by the window dressing.

The coquettish Maria (played by Mary Joanna Grisso) seems a little too childlike next to the strong-armed and much taller Tony (Thaddeus Pearson). But their tender moments ring true. Grisso steals the spotlight in every scene. Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong also does a fine job as Anita. But this really is an ensemble piece meant to be taken in as a whole with the choreography, by director/ choreographer Charles South and Ryan VanDenBoom, being the real star.