CRIME WATCH

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 17: An unknown person entered a vehicle parked at 1463 SW 25 Way and stole $350 from a man’s wallet. The wallet was left on the scene.

Jan. 17: Someone stole laundry detergent and eight packs of Hanes white tees from Family Dollar at 4811 N. Dixie Hwy.

Jan. 17: A man said that a man staying in his home at 206 SW 5 St. stole a television from his home.

Jan. 18: A man reported that a car he rented was stolen from the parking lot at the Publix shopping center at 3740 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Jan. 21: A man was observed stealing an Acer Monitor and Xbox 1 from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Jan. 25: Two commercial vehicles at 4100 N. Powerline Rd. were burglarized. The rear driver side window was broken to gain entry on one vehicle. The passenger side cargo padlock was broken on the other vehicle. A small air compressor (total value $50) was stolen.

Jan. 25: A woman said her wallet was stolen at 3555 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 9: A female subject concealed items in a bag and left the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. without paying. The loss was $93.04.

Jan. 11: A female subject left the store at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. with a cart full of diapers and entered a vehicle. The loss was $48.99.

Jan. 12: A store employee observed a female subject take $140 in groceries and leave the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. without paying for them.