Delray Beach Fashion Week

Posted on 02 February 2017 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Fashionistas from around South Florida came out to the Delray Fashion Week Jan. 25-29. Created by the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown merchants, the festivities included multiple fashion shows, a Stiletto Race, Boutique Pop-Up Shopping event, a white party, fashion luncheon and more. The week culminated with a Swim & Surf show at Old School Square featuring some great jams from Spider Cherry. For more photos, visit www.observernewspaperonline.com. For more information on the event, visit www.delrayfashionweek.com.

