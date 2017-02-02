HAPPENINGS

Posted on 02 February 2017 by LeslieM

About Boating Safely Class

Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spanish River Park HQ Bldg

3001 N. St. Rd. A-1-A

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 3-6 presents this one-day class. $20- ages 12-19/ $35 adults. For questions or to R.S.V.P., call 561-391-3600 and leave a message.

The Big Read Workshop

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m.

Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Big Read, a community-wide reading project, is exploring The Namesake by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri, As part of the program, there will be a Bengali Elephant Textile Art Workshop presented by Young At Art at this library. Library visitors will get a chance to create a beautiful and colorful Bengali elephant textile. A Young At Art Educator will showcase several traditional examples of designs, including folk stories, flowers, birds, animals and geometric patterns. Recommended for ages 9 or older. For registration, please call 954-357- 7697 and leave name and telephone number.

Boca Raton Museum Of Art Festival

Saturday, Feb. 4 & Sunday, Feb.5 , 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boca Raton Museum of Art

501 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Free festival features 200 of the nation’s best artisans who will display and sell high-quality art, including ceramics, wood, fiber, glass, drawing, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography and sculpture. Art Activity Zone in the Amphitheater with performances and fun activities for the entire family. Proceeds help support the museum’s educational programs for children and youth. For more information, visit www.bocamuseum.org.

The Lucky Generation —

Presented by Peter Wise

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Author, Peter Wise, explains why he labels us “The Lucky Generation.” Open to the public. Lunch is included. $10 donation is appreciated. Parking is complimentary. For more information, call 954-427-0222.

Meet the Mayoral candidates

Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 to 9 p.m.

Royal Fiesta

1680 SE 3 Court

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Presented by the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club of Deerfield Beach, this event will give the public a chance to meet the candidates for the mayoral election. Included in the forum will be former representative Gwyndolen Clarke-Reed, Commissioner Bill Ganz, Ben Preston and Ken Wayne. For more information, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com

Sisterhood Temple Beth Israel meets

Thursday, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.

Temple Beth Israel

201 S. Military Tr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Lisa Lobel, of Broward Public Library, will review The Black Widow By Daniel Silva. Fee: $9 (includes kosher luncheon) All, including men, are welcome. For information, call 954-421-7060, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Save the Date: Auction and Brunch

Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 to 11 a.m.

Oveta McKeithen

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Woman’s Club, Rotary Club, Historical Society, Butler House and Kiwanis Club East are going to join the Kiwanis Club West for an auction and brunch, with fish and grits, and more. Brunch is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Please bring things to donate to the auction. Tickets: $15. Call Vel. at 954-428-1537 for information.

Family Sports Day

Sunday, Feb. 12, 1 to 3 p.m.

Frank McDonough Park

3500 NE 27 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Registration: 11:30 to noon. For more information, visit www.city.lighthousepoint.com or contact Becky Lysengen at 954-784-3439 or via email at lhprec@lighthousepoint.com.

Pompano Beach Garden Club Soup Luncheon

Saturday, Feb. 18, 11:30 a.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL. 33060

Includes lunch, raffle and silent auction. Book review and speaker on how to grow and care for orchids. Books and plants for sale. Benefits various charities. Tickets: $18.

Contact Karen Gott 954-532-5602.

2017 KEEPER DAYS

“Lighthouse Point What a Catch; A Fisherman’s Paradise”

Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12

• Kickoff Dinner

Friday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

2701 NE 42 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

This year’s Keeper Honorees are The Kniskern family, of KMC Marine; The Ganter family, of Seafood World; and Tom Greene, of Custom Rod and Reel. Tickets: $60 per person. For more information, call Becky Lysengen at 954-784-3439.

• Parade & Celebration

Saturday Feb. 11, 10 a.m.

Route: From First Presbyterian Church of Pompano Beach to NE 24 Street north, to Frank McDonough Park (at 3500 NE 27 Ave.) The parade route will be closed for 20-minute intervals between 10 and 11 a.m. Daytime celebration: Frank McDonough Park, 11 a.m. to 1 pm., includes a car show, bounce houses and entertainment.

• Evening celebration

Saturday Feb. 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

Dan Witt Park

4541 NE 22 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Includes concert by Big City Dawgs, food vendors and

fireworks. Bring lawn chair.