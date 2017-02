Posted on 06 February 2017 by JLusk

Former Representative Gwyn Clarke-Reed is holding a Kick Off Campaign Fundraiser on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Hampton Inn Suites, 660 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Can’t attend but want to support? Send checks to Gwyndolen Clarke-Reed Campaign, PO BOX 4482, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442.