CRIME WATCH

Posted on 09 February 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 23: A man reported a burglary to his business at 185 SW 14 Ct. He said that his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro valued at $20,000 was stolen.

Jan. 23: A man reported that his work van parked at 5127 N. Dixie Hwy. was broken into and an industrial vacuum valued at $1,000 was stolen.

Jan. 24: A woman reported her car parked at 300 W. Hillsboro Blvd. was entered and her purse containing personal papers and information was stolen.

Jan. 24: A man reported that his car parked at 1149 S. Military Tr. was broken into and $3,000 in cash, a Florida Driver’s License and eight credit cards were stolen.

Jan. 27: A woman reported that a man and woman came to her home at 2489 SW 10 Dr. and claimed they were going to check her pipes. The woman was distracted and her bedroom was entered. She reported that $1,300 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Jan. 27: A complainant reported a loss of his debit and credit cards at 3440 SW 4 St. There was no evidence of fraudulent activity reported, but his accounts were closed.

Jan. 28: A man reported his tag from a 2015 Infiniti was stolen from his car parked in his driveway at 605 Deer Creek Jefferson Dr.

Jan. 30: A woman reported that someone stole her wallet out of her purse without her noticing at 4008 W. Hillsboro Blvd. She reported the stolen tan wallet contained $200, two Bank of America credit cards, a Florida driver’s license and a social security card.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 15: Someone cashed a fraudulent check and purchased $100 in debit cards at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. The loss was $100.

Jan. 14: During a traffic stop of a BMW at 2300 NE 36 St., police found marijuana and crack cocaine in the vehicle.

Jan. 14: A subject said she lost her wallet at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. and it contained $700 in cash, a driver’s license, gift cards, a social security card and $500 in cash. The loss was $1,227.