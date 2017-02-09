HAPPENINGS

Posted on 09 February 2017 by LeslieM

Friends of DB Arboretum meets

Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

The Deerfield Beach Arboretum

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL

Speaker Michael Michalski, who heads the Bromilian Society of South Florida. Usual plant giveaway and light refreshments served. Free entry. For more information, call 954-480-4495 or visit www.treezoo.com.

Movies in the Park — The Jungle Book

Friday, Feb. 10, 7p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Bring your family, blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions and glow merchandise will be sold for small fee, food truck on-site. For more information, call 954-480-4429 or visit www.dfb.city/moviesinthepark.

Music under the Stars

Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Great Lawn

Corner of Atlantic Blvd. & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Featured band: D Funk and the Flo (R&B and Funk). Free. For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.

Auction and Brunch

Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 to 11 a.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Woman’s Club, Rotary Club, Historical Society, Butler House and Kiwanis Club East are going to join the Kiwanis Club West for an auction and brunch, including fish and grits, and more. Bring things to donate to the auction. $15. Call Vel. 954-428-1537 for information.

Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

Saturday, Feb. 11, 4 to 7p.m.

St. Ambrose Parish Hall

380 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Support Boy Scout Troop 119. $7 (children 3 years and under free). Meal includes: pasta, garlic toast, salad, beverage & dessert (dine in or carry-out.) Also silent auction and raffles.

Quiet Waters Elementary 25th Anniversary Festival

Saturday, Feb. 11,11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quiet Waters Elementary

4150 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach 33442

Lots of inflatables, games, music, face painting, demonstrations, vendors, crafters, food and more. Wristbands/ game tickets sold at the gate. For more information email quietwaterspta@gmail.com or call 754-322-8100.

5th Annual Plants and People Day

Sunday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sample McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Vendors will share information on plants and nature, and offer a variety of products, crafts and food for sale. Speakers throughout day. Free raffles and music. Optional $5 tour of the historic house. For more information, call 954-234-6053.

Pompano Beach Garden Club meets

Monday, Feb. 13, noon

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Program: NatureScape with Rose Bechard-Butman, Natural Resource Specialist. For more information, call 954-943-0029. Open to public.

Lasagña Dinner

Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 8 p.m.

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Kick Off to 2017 Pioneer Days. Dinner includes Caesar salad, meat or veggie lasagna dinner, tiramisu and beverage, (BYOB). Music, 50/50, raffles. $25 donation. Reservations required. Call 954-421-4700. Leave a message.

Jane’s Book Review

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Review of The Dusty Ones: Why Wandering Deepens Your Faith, by A. J. Swoboda. Named Christianity Today Book of the Year. Book offers hope and peace to Christians and seekers alike as they make their way down the winding road of faith. For more information, call 954-427-0222.

History at High Noon

Wednesday, Feb. 15, Noon to 1 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Growing up in Deerfield Beach in the ‘50s & ‘60s with Donna Wiles, Ed Dietrich and other pioneers. Light refreshments served. Free, donations accepted. For more information, call 561- 429-0378. or visit www.deerfield-history.org.

Wine & Cheese Pioneer Days Kick-off Celebration

Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

$10. For more information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.

End of Fast Camp Meeting and Seminars

Wednesday Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 12

Church of the Living God

176 SW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Preparing for that Day:

• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.

With Pastor Reverend Theodus Times III

• Thursday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.

With Pastor Reverend Demetric Ford

• Friday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.

With Pastor Kim Dukes

• Saturday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.

With Bishop George Cox

• Camp Meeting Seminar, 10 a.m. to noon

Free lunch provided following seminar.

• Sunday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m.

With host Pastor Elder Dennis Fulmore

For more information, call 954-427-1524.