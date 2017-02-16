CRIME WATCH

Posted on 16 February 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 31: A man stole a lottery ticket stand and lottery tickets from the counter of Stop N Go at 3774 NE 3 Ave.

Jan. 31: A man reported that someone tried to steal his truck and, in the process, damaged the exterior door lock and the ignition lock. The incident was reported at 1050 E. Newport Center Dr.

Jan. 31: A man reported that his residence at 1434 SE 2 Terr. was broken into and $1,500 in cash stolen.

Feb. 4: Someone broke into three cars parked at 4311 Crystal Lake Dr. From one of the cars, a laptop computer and a Florida driver’s license were stolen.

Feb. 4: A man reported that his 2002 Jaguar vehicle was stolen from in front of a business at 1444 SE 3 Ct.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 28: The victim said he rented his home at 3719 NE 29 Ave. to a female through a credit card for $7,755.11. The credit card was later determined to be fraudulent and the amount was cancelled. The victim provided police with her contact information and contact was made with another female who said she was not aware of the incident and lived in West Palm Beach. Police said she also appears to be a victim in the incident.

Jan. 28: The victim said she lost her cardholder containing a driver’s license and debit card. She said the last place she remembered seeing it was while she was shopping at Publix at 3700 N. Federal Hwy.

Jan. 31: A 9-year-old golden retriever was found in a backyard of a residence at 2761 NE 48 Ct. The owner of the dog responded and told police that someone had done work at his residence and left the gate open where the dog got loose.