HAPPENINGS

Posted on 16 February 2017 by LeslieM

Pioneer Days

Friday, Feb. 17, 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19-10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Deerfield Beach celebrates its roots with this festival that features a carnival, arts and crafts, food vendors, live entertainment and a Saturday parade (at 10 a.m.) which concludes with a grand fireworks show. See details on Pg. 4 and also in our special section.

Deerfield Beach Island Community Assoc. meets

Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

Briggs Hall

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach FL 33441

Speakers, John Beckford, director Broward County Commission, District 4, and William Troy, CPT, a gifted educator and diagnostician. For more information, visit www.DBICA.com.

Wine & Cheese Pioneer Days Kick-off Celebration

Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

$10. For more information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.

Movies on the Lawn — Dolphin Tale

Friday Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Great Lawn

Intersection of Atlantic Blvd. & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Free, family-friendly event. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.

Pet Expo

Saturday, Feb. 18, noon to 4 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The annual event will feature Pet Costume Contest, Q&A session with Banfield Pet Hospital staff and Puppy Kissing Booth. Sponsored by 99.9 FM Kiss Country. Enjoy music and Carousel rides. Free event. Leashed pets are welcome. For more information, visit www.pompanociticentre.com.

Beach Dance

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Johnny Vincent will be playing. Wear dancing shoes and bring beach chair. Free event. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Save the Date: Paws for a Cause

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 to 6 p.m.

Baja Café

1310 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Pet Adoption, raffle and prizes. Baja Café will donate a portion of your check to Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit organization that enhances lives of people with disabilities. Sponsored by GFWC Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach. For more information, call 954-596-1304.

Save the Date : Sundays at the Butler House

Sunday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Theme: Backyard Garage Sale, lots of treasures for sale. Also, “Grow Deerfield” DFB Farmer’s Market. For more information, call 954-429-0378 or Visit www.deerfield-history.org.

Worth the Drive: Speaker Series: Ted Koppel

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Amaturo Theatre

201 SW 5 Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312