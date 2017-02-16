HAPPENINGS

Pioneer Days
Friday, Feb. 17, 5 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19-10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Deerfield Beach celebrates its roots with this festival that features a carnival, arts and crafts, food vendors, live entertainment and a Saturday parade (at 10 a.m.) which concludes with a grand fireworks show. See details on Pg. 4 and also in our special section.
Deerfield Beach Island Community Assoc. meets
Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.
Community Presbyterian Church
Briggs Hall
1920 SE 5 St.
Deerfield Beach FL 33441
Speakers, John Beckford, director Broward County Commission, District 4, and William Troy, CPT, a gifted educator and diagnostician. For more information, visit www.DBICA.com.
Wine & Cheese Pioneer Days Kick-off Celebration
Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m.
Butler House
380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
$10. For more information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.
Movies on the Lawn — Dolphin Tale
Friday Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
Great Lawn
Intersection of Atlantic Blvd. & Pompano Beach Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Free, family-friendly event. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.
Pet Expo
Saturday, Feb. 18, noon to 4 p.m.
Pompano Citi Centre
1955 N. Federal Hwy.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
The annual event will feature Pet Costume Contest, Q&A session with Banfield Pet Hospital staff and Puppy Kissing Booth. Sponsored by 99.9 FM Kiss Country. Enjoy music and Carousel rides. Free event. Leashed pets are welcome. For more information, visit www.pompanociticentre.com.
Beach Dance
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 to 9 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Johnny Vincent will be playing. Wear dancing shoes and bring beach chair. Free event. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
Save the Date: Paws for a Cause
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 to 6 p.m.
Baja Café
1310 S. Federal Hwy.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Pet Adoption, raffle and prizes. Baja Café will donate a portion of your check to Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit organization that enhances lives of people with disabilities. Sponsored by GFWC Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach. For more information, call 954-596-1304.
Save the Date: Sundays at the Butler House
Sunday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Butler House
380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Theme: Backyard Garage Sale, lots of treasures for sale. Also, “Grow Deerfield” DFB Farmer’s Market. For more information, call 954-429-0378 or Visit www.deerfield-history.org.
Worth the Drive: Speaker Series: Ted Koppel
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Amaturo Theatre
201 SW 5 Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Topic: “Breaking News: A Look around the Globe.” Koppel is a former anchor and managing editor for ABC’s Nightline. Tickets: $60. Purchase at www.BrowardCollegeSpeakerSeries.com.