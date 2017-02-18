New Grand Marshals for Pioneer Day parade

Posted on 18 February 2017 by JLusk

The Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department would like to notify the public that unfortunately due to a family emergency, Jay Ajayi, will not be in attendance at the Pioneer Days parade this Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m. The city is excited to announce that current Miami Heat players, James Johnson and Willie Reed, will be taking Jay Ajayi’s place as this year’s co-grand marshals!

Make sure to come out on Saturday, February 18th for the Pioneer Days Parade to give James Johnson and Willie Reed a warm Deerfield Beach welcome!

For more information on the Pioneer Days event weekend or to sign up to participate in this year’s parade please visit: www.dfb.city/pioneerdays.

For additional information, please contact the Community Events & Outreach Division at 954- 429-1847.