HAPPENINGS

Posted on 02 March 2017 by LeslieM

St. Ambrose Carnival & Music Festival

Thursday, Mar. 2, 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 3, 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 4, 1 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 5, 1 to 8 p.m.

Food, live entertainment, rides, games, raffles and much more. Visit www.stambrosecarnival.com for more information.

Fish Fry

Every Friday from Mar. 3 through Apr. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church

3331 NE 10 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Enjoy wild harvested cod, harvested country fries, coleslaw, roll, dairy dessert, coffee/tea. Beer and wine available for minimal charge. For more information, call 954-941-8117.

Deerfield Beach Little League 60th Anniversary Opening Day

Saturday, Mar. 4

Deerfield Beach Middle School Athletic Complex

701 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

10 a.m.- Team pictures and events begin, 2 p.m.- ceremony begins, 4 p.m.- games begin on all fields. Special guest appearances by MLB players Chuck Klee and Ryan Shealy. Events for all ages: DJ Petey, activities, raffle prizes, food and games. Come out and Support 60 years of Little League Baseball in Deerfield Beach. For more information, visit www.deerfieldbeachlittleleague.com.

Zonta’s 3rd Annual Cabaret Brunch and Heart, Soul & Service Award

Sunday, Mar. 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boca West Country Club

20583 Boca West Dr.

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Guests will be treated brunch, silent auction, raffle prizes. Entertainment features Woody Woodbury and “Just Us Orchestras.” Funds raised will go toward Zonta’s Scholarship Programs for non-traditional students at Broward College and for other Zonta service projects.Tickets: $80 per person, may be purchased online. For further information, call 561-392-2223 or email bosanboc@bellsouth.net.

Visit www.Zontadeerfieldbeach.org.

Friends of the Deerfield Beach Arboretum meet

Thursday, Mar. 9, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, Fl. 33442

Kelli Whitney, Park Naturalist at Long Key Nature Center in Davie, will speak about migratory song birds and butterflies. Usual plant giveaway and light refreshments will be served. Free meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 954- 480-4495 or visit www.treezoo.com.

Tip-A-Cop

Thursday, Mar. 9, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Duffy’s Sport Grill

401 N. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Broward County Law Enforcement officers volunteer as Celebrity Waiters to raise money for Special Olympics Florida. For information, call 954-375-6200 or 561-707-1958.

Save the Date: Dollhouse Miniature Show & Sale

Friday, Mar. 10, & Saturday, Mar. 11

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Community Center

150 NW Crawford Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

A townhouse and Bonsai Emporium hosted by Les Petits Collecteurs of South Florida. $1 ticket/ 6 tickets for $5 (suggested donation). Donation goes to AVDA and Kids in Distress. Pre-registered workshops — Adults: $5, Children (under 12): $2. For more information, visit http://sites.google.com/site/lespetitsclub.

Hillsboro Lighthouse

110thAnniversary Fundraising Gala

Friday, Mar. 10, 6 to 10 p.m.

USCG Station Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse property

907 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

Enjoy cocktails & appetizers, a four-course dinner catered by Hugh’s Culinary, music and dancing to Earl’s Trio, a silent auction, opportunity to climb to the top of the Lighthouse to observe the stars and special admission to the rarely seen Lens Room at top of the lighthouse. Tickets: $110 per person. Cars should park at Pompano Beach Parking Garage, 275 Sea Breeze Way, and take free trolley shuttle (begins running to lighthouse at 5:45 p.m.).

For more information or to RSVP and buy ticket, visit www.hillsborogala.eventbrite.com. Proceeds to raise funds to preserve and restore the lighthouse.

Go on Safari with the Soroptimists

Saturday, Mar. 25, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Hugh’s Culinary

4351 NE 12 Terr.

Oakland Park, FL 33334

Dinner, dancing, auctions, raffles and an opportunity to have your picture taken with “wild” animals! Open bar and entertainment provided by D.J. Joe Balistreri. $100 per person. Proceeds benefit the Soroptimist Education Awards and Woodhouse. For information and ticket purchases, contact Becky Walzak at 561-459-7070 or Teri Kovacs at 954-609-1534.

Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Painters Class

Pat’s classes start Monday, Mar. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For all levels from teens to senior. Most art classes held in the park. Bring lunch and relax. Fee-$200 for 4 classes, includes free art supplies and easel. To register, call 954-786-4111 or visit Emma Lou Olson Civic center.

For more information on locations etc., visit www.PatAndersonArtist.com.

Class 1-Monday, Mar. 6

Class 2-Saturday, Mar. 11, at Hillsboro Lighthouse grounds (includes tour)

Class 3-Monday, Mar. 13

Class 4-Monday, Mar. 20