CRIME WATCH

Posted on 09 March 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield

Feb. 20: A man reported that someone stole his 2015 GMC Yukon, a vehicle valued at $40,000. The incident occurred at 2000 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Feb. 20: A woman reported her car was entered and a wallet with $20 and personal identification were stolen. The incident was reported at 449 NW 2 Wy.

Feb. 21: A man reported being attacked by three men who punched him at 501 E. Sample Rd.

Feb:21: A man reported that a man snatched his cell phone from his hands at 434 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Feb. 25: A man tried to break into a home at 1281 NW 46 Ct. The man displayed a gun to the homeowner. He was not let into the home and then fled.

Feb. 25: An unknown suspect removed a FL license plate from a scooter at 415 Lock Rd.

Feb. 25: A victim advised that her boyfriend struck her multiple times in the face at 421 NW 42 Ct. The suspect was unable to be contacted.

Feb. 25: A suspect entered Target and took two home security systems, three gaming figures and two wall electric shavers at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. and exited the store via the fire exit.

Feb. 27: a victim stated that when she came out to her vehicle, she noticed the rear driver’s side window smashed. Her green purse was stolen from the back seat. It contained four credit cards and a driver’s license. The incident occurred at 642 Deer Creek Hollows Cir.

Feb. 28: An unknown suspect entered the victim’s vehicle via an unlocked door at 430 Lock Rd. A wallet with $80.00 was stolen.

Feb. 28: A suspect was caught exiting the west door without paying for $113.49 of groceries that she concealed in numerous bags she was carrying at 3740 W. Hillsboro Blvd. The loss prevention officer recovered all property.

Feb. 28: A victim woke up at 454 Lock Rd. and discovered her rental vehicle, purse and keys were missing, possibly taken by a known subject while she was sleeping overnight.

Lighthouse Point

Feb. 18: The store manager received a counterfeit $10 bill from a customer still in the store at 4830 N. Federal Hwy. The customer said he purchased lottery tickets and other items at a neighboring store and was given the bill as part of his change. The bill was later determined to be genuine.

Feb. 18: Police initiated a traffic stop at 3150 N. Federal Hwy. and the driver walked into a restaurant at a brisk pace in a corner of the building stating he had to meet a friend. Employees said they did not know the individual who was later found, along with his passenger, to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 20: The victim said he picked up a fare and drove the subject to a destination at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. and he failed to provide money for the ride. The loss was $157.