HAPPENINGS

Posted on 09 March 2017 by LeslieM

Sandi Patty in concert

Thursday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church (The Pink Church)

2331 NE 26 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Award-winning Christian artist performs. For prices, visit Ticketriver.com or call 954-941-2308, ext. 112. www.thepinkchurch.org

Tip-A-Cop

Thursday, March 9, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Duffy’s Sport Grill

401 N. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Broward County Law Enforcement officers volunteer as Celebrity Waiters to raise money for Special Olympics Florida. For information, call 954-375-6200 or 561-707-1958.

Friends of the Deerfield Beach Arboretum meet

Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, Fl. 33442

Kelli Whitney, Park Naturalist, will speak about migratory song birds and butterflies. Usual plant giveaway. Light refreshments served. Free meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 954- 480-4495 or visit www.treezoo.com.

“Love is in the Air’ Flower Show

Saturday, March 11, 1 to 4 p.m.

City of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Complex

Jarvis Hall

4305 Ocean Dr.

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308

Presented by Garden Club of Lighthouse Point. Free admission and open to the public. Enjoy tea and sweets on the patio, raffle baskets. For more information, call 954-942-9310.

Brant Christopher concert

Saturday, March 11, 7:30

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Acclaimed singer/songwriter performs to benefit the Hacienda Girls Ranch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating limited to 100. For information and tickets, call 954-421-4700. Sponsored by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach.

Discovery Day

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Briggs Hall

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 4 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Gardening day and demonstration of how to plant a vegetable garden. Hands on experience with plants. Free event and barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers. All ages welcome. For more information, call 954-427-0222 or 561-674-4864. Worship services, Sundays, 10 a.m. in Sanctuary.

Volunteers needed to build community playground

Saturday, March 11, 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come participate in KaBOOM Community Build Playground project. Volunteers must register ahead of time at www.tfaforms.com/458579 . For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Watercolor classes begin

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to noon

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Run by artist Henriette “Kitte” Arnold. Every Saturday through April. $20 per class. For information, call 954-920-4574.

Club Paradise Toastmasters Open House

Monday, March 13, 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.

Old School House

Deerfield Beach City Hall Complex

232 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Award-winning speaker, Godfrey E. McAllister, a motivational consultant, mediator, trainer & author. Open to the public. Free to visit. For more information, visit www.clubparadise.toastmastersclub.org or call 954-648-6834.

Save the Date

Teachers Appreciation &Scholarship Dinner

Friday, March 24, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Womens Club of Deerfield Beach

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

$30. Cash bar. For information, call 954-798-7526 or e-mail:traceywilliamseas@gmail.com. Sponsored by Kiwanis International.