CRIME WATCH

Posted on 16 March 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Feb. 28: Someone entered a work truck parked at 1040 E. Newport Center Dr. and tried to open the steering column. The attempt to steal the truck was unsuccessful.

Feb. 28: A woman woke up and discovered her rental vehicle, purse and keys stolen overnight. She believes she knows the person who stole the items. The incident was reported at 454 Lock Rd.

Feb. 28: A woman was stopped as she tried to exit Publix without paying for $113.49 worth of food. The food was returned. The incident was reported at 3740 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

March 3: A woman reported that patio furniture was removed from the front porch of her home at 1270 NW 49 Ct.

March 5: It was reported that a woman stole six pairs of shoes from Dollar General at 1377 S. Dixie Hwy.

March 5: A woman reported that her Toyota Corolla was stolen from N. Broward Medical Ctr. at 201 Sample Rd.

Lighthouse Point

Feb. 21: A victim was at a store at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. when a male bumped into her. Later, she realized that her wallet was missing. Five credit cards, an ID and $200 in currency were taken. The loss was $274.

Feb. 21: Police responded to a battery call at 4450 NE 26 Ave. where a woman and her caretaker became involved in a physical confrontation.

Feb. 22: A male subject fled the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. without paying for items. He was stopped outside with the merchandise but fled in a vehicle. The items were valued at $29.83.