Denoma Wins PBWGA Club Title

Posted on 16 March 2017 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Pompano Beach’s Mimi Denoma recently won the Pompano Beach Women’s Golf Association’s Club Championship for 2017.

Denoma carded a 3-day total of 243 to edge out three-time club champion, Marianne Webber, who carded a 3-day total of 254. Denoma’s effort was even surprising to her.

“It was absolutely remarkable,” said Denoma, who carded three 81s in her tournament debut. “It was definitely a surprise. That’s the best I have played and my scoring was lower than it normally is.

“My putting was consistently good and I was also consistent off the tee,” said Denoma, who carries a 12-handicap. “I finished well on the green. I had a lot of good recovery shots. I was very steady.”

Denoma said she was pleased with the tournament officials and the club in making it a memorable event. She received roses, champagne glasses and will receive her trophy on Tuesday at the course.

“Everyone was very supportive,” said Denoma, who was paired with Webber on the final round at the Palms Course. The women split the first two days between the Palms and Pines courses. “It was wonderful. We all cheer for each other. It was a phenomenal group and a remarkable experience.”

Tiebreakers decided the winners in the Second and Third Flights as Georgie Wright won the Second Flight over Debi Ladig after posting a three-day total of 269, while Kathy Dunn captured the Third Flight with a 303 over Patti Van Zandt.

Roseanna Nixon fired a 309 to top Patty Davis, who carded a three-day total of 321 in winning the Fourth Flight.

Junior lifeguard registration starts Monday

Registration for Juniors and Grommets will be open starting Monday, March 20 at the Pompano Aquatic Center.

There will be four, two-week Sessions for Juniors (ages 9 to 17): The first session will be June 12 to June 23, while the second session will be from June 26 to July 7. There will be no camp on July 5, however camp will be held on July 4.

“Session II is the ‘Competition Camp’ that is open to all Juniors,” said Nemia Schulte, President of the Pompano Beach Junior Lifeguard Association.

“It will be more hard core than the other camps as this is designed to train those who plan to compete at the United States Lifeguard Association (USLA) competitions.”

The other two sessions will run from July 10-21 (Session III) and July 24-Aug. 4 (Session IV).

There will be four, one-week Sessions for Grommets (ages 7 to 8): Session I is June 19 to June 23; Session II is June 26 to June 30; Session III is from July 17 to July 21 and Session IV is July 31 to August 4.

The registration and camp session fees will remain the same as last year at $150 for residents, and $200 for non-residents (for Junior Lifeguard) and $75 for residents and $100 for non-residents (for Grommets Program).

Schulte said all 2016 Juniors would not need to re-take the swim tests unless they are going from the Grommet program to the Junior Lifeguard Program. All Grommets will need to take the swim tests and swim tests will also begin on March 20 at the Pompano Aquatic Complex during pool hours.

For more information contact Schulte at nemia2000@aol.com.