CRIME WATCH

Posted on 23 March 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

March 7: A man reported being attacked by a man and two women at 249 SW 1 St. He said that the people who attacked him stole $55 and two cell phones.

March 7: A man was arrested and charged with domestic battery on his girlfriend at the intersection of 1 W. Sample Rd. and the I-95 ramp.

March 7: A man reported that a man snatched his necklace off him in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn at 351 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

March 9: A man reported that his car parked at 4990 NW 9 Way was entered and his wallet and watch stolen.

March 12: A man reported his motorcycle stolen from 666 Lock Rd.

Lighthouse Point

March 1: Someone shattered the window of a business at 3890 N. Federal Hwy. Nothing was missing; however, a box cutter was found near the broken glass.

March 1: Someone stole two handicap placards from a vehicle parked at 2431 NE 33 St.

March 9: A female subject entered a store at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. and stole stone crabs valued at $19.34. She placed the items in a stroller and was apprehended outside the store.