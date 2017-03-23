HAPPENINGS

Posted on 23 March 2017 by LeslieM

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Fish Fry

Friday, Mar. 24, 6 to 8 p.m.

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church

3331 NE 10 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Every Friday through Apr. 14. Enjoy wild harvested cod, linguini with clam sauce, country fries, coleslaw, roll, soft-serve ice cream, coffee/tea. Adults: $9/children: $5. Beer & wine available for minimal charge. For more information, call 954-941-8117.

Teachers Appreciation and Scholarship Dinner

Friday, Mar. 24, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

$30. Cash bar. For information, call 954-798-7526. Email:traceywilliamseas@gmail.com. Sponsored by Kiwanis International.

27th Annual Doll Show & Sale

Saturday, Mar. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Free admission and parking. Sponsored by the Pompano Beach Doll Club of Florida. For membership inquiries, contact 954-783-2158 or 561-395-4489.

Focusing on the Arts

Saturday, Mar. 25, 11 a.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Renowned artist and lecturer Arline Peartree will lead a discussion on Baroque Art. Also, Friends of the Percy White Public Library will be selling many expensive and colorful art books for mere dollars. For information, call 954-357-7680.

Chili Cook Off

Saturday, Mar. 25, 3 to 6 p.m.

Frank McDonough Park

3500 NE 27 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

$10 tastings (includes drink & cornbread.) Adult tennis round robin, junior tennis games, corn hole tournamentsand more. Proceeds benefit local youth sports and education. Hosted by Trinity Church and LHP Tennis Ctr. For more information or to participate, visit www.lhpchili.com or call 954-941-8033.

Deerfield Beach Women’s History Hall of Fame Brunch

Saturday, Mar. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Brunch buffet, entertainment and keynote speaker, Pegine Echevarria. Inductees are Leola Brooks, Mary McKenna, Katherine “Kitty” Cole and Helen Santana. $10, tickets may be purchased at the Johnny Tigner, Sr. Community Center at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex. For more information, call 954-480-4481 or visit www.dfb.city/WHHOF.

Beach Dance

Tuesday, Mar. 28, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free event. Johnny Vincent will be playing. Wear dancing shoes and bring beach chair. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Worth the Drive: Alzheimer’s Conference

Monday, Mar. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hilton Hotel

600 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Free educational conference for family, professional caregivers and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related illnesses. Speakers include James Galvin, M.D., M.P.H., professor of Integrated Medical Sciences and associate dean for clinical research at the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University; Joshua Freitas, M.Ed., executive director of program development for CERTUS Senior Living; Bree Gordon, MT-BC; and Sam McDowell, MT-BC, from the Palm Beach Music Therapy Institute (PBMTI), who will lead a drum/music therapy session, designed to cultivate health and wellness. Also included, veteran’s panel discussing care, free confidential memory screenings and a display of AFA Quilt to Remember, which pays tribute to the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. For more information call, 866-232-8484, ext. 104.

Join Prime Timers

Wednesday, Mar. 29, 11 a.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

Briggs Hall

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Guest speaker, Wayne Landry, will take you on virtual trip through Everglades City, Chokoloskee and Ten Thousand Islands. For more information, call 954-427-0222.

Save the Date: Pineapple Jamboree

Friday, Mar. 31, 6 to 10 p.m.

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Features locally crafted Pineapple beer paired with tropical delights from local restaurants, rum tastings, live music and a traditional luau. Tickets: $35 general admission/ $65 for an all-inclusive VIP experience. For more information, call 954-941-2940 ext 205 or email SBenson@pompanobeachchamber.com

The 22nd Annual PBIFF

March 29-April 2, 2017