HAPPENINGS

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Fish Fry
Friday, Mar. 24, 6 to 8 p.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
3331 NE 10 Terr.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Every Friday through Apr. 14. Enjoy wild harvested cod, linguini with clam sauce, country fries, coleslaw, roll, soft-serve ice cream, coffee/tea. Adults: $9/children: $5. Beer & wine available for minimal charge. For more information, call 954-941-8117.
Teachers Appreciation and Scholarship Dinner
Friday, Mar. 24, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach
910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
$30. Cash bar. For information, call 954-798-7526. Email:traceywilliamseas@gmail.com. Sponsored by Kiwanis International.
27th Annual Doll Show & Sale
Saturday, Mar. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
1801 NE 6 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Free admission and parking. Sponsored by the Pompano Beach Doll Club of Florida. For membership inquiries, contact 954-783-2158 or 561-395-4489.
Focusing on the Arts
Saturday, Mar. 25, 11 a.m.
Deerfield Beach Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Renowned artist and lecturer Arline Peartree will lead a discussion on Baroque Art. Also, Friends of the Percy White Public Library will be selling many expensive and colorful art books for mere dollars. For information, call 954-357-7680.
Chili Cook Off
Saturday, Mar. 25, 3 to 6 p.m.
Frank McDonough Park
3500 NE 27 Ave.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
$10 tastings (includes drink & cornbread.) Adult tennis round robin, junior tennis games, corn hole tournamentsand more. Proceeds benefit local youth sports and education. Hosted by Trinity Church and LHP Tennis Ctr. For more information or to participate, visit www.lhpchili.com or call 954-941-8033.
Deerfield Beach Women’s History Hall of Fame Brunch
Saturday, Mar. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Brunch buffet, entertainment and keynote speaker, Pegine Echevarria. Inductees are Leola Brooks, Mary McKenna, Katherine “Kitty” Cole and Helen Santana. $10, tickets may be purchased at the Johnny Tigner, Sr. Community Center at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex. For more information, call 954-480-4481 or visit www.dfb.city/WHHOF.
Beach Dance
Tuesday, Mar. 28, 7 to 9 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Free event. Johnny Vincent will be playing. Wear dancing shoes and bring beach chair. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
Worth the Drive: Alzheimer’s Conference
Monday, Mar. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Hilton Hotel
600 Okeechobee Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Free educational conference for family, professional caregivers and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related illnesses. Speakers include James Galvin, M.D., M.P.H., professor of Integrated Medical Sciences and associate dean for clinical research at the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University; Joshua Freitas, M.Ed., executive director of program development for CERTUS Senior Living; Bree Gordon, MT-BC; and Sam McDowell, MT-BC, from the Palm Beach Music Therapy Institute (PBMTI), who will lead a drum/music therapy session, designed to cultivate health and wellness. Also included, veteran’s panel discussing care, free confidential memory screenings and a display of AFA Quilt to Remember, which pays tribute to the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. For more information call, 866-232-8484, ext. 104.
Join Prime Timers
Wednesday, Mar. 29, 11 a.m.
Community Presbyterian Church
Briggs Hall
1920 SE 4 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Guest speaker, Wayne Landry, will take you on virtual trip through Everglades City, Chokoloskee and Ten Thousand Islands. For more information, call 954-427-0222.
Save the Date: Pineapple Jamboree
Friday, Mar. 31, 6 to 10 p.m.
450 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Features locally crafted Pineapple beer paired with tropical delights from local restaurants, rum tastings, live music and a traditional luau. Tickets: $35 general admission/ $65 for an all-inclusive VIP experience. For more information, call 954-941-2940 ext 205 or email SBenson@pompanobeachchamber.com
The 22nd Annual PBIFF
March 29-April 2, 2017
Ready for premiers, parties and plenty of popcorn? The 22nd Annual Palm Beach International Film Festival begins this Wednesday! As usual, there will be films from around the world with filmmakers coming right here to our backyard with locations in Boca Raton and also Palm Beach. Grab your red carpet attire and get ready to have fun. There will be plenty of after parties to attend. In addition, there will be industry seminars, fashion shows and more. This is a great event for those in the film industry to rub elbows with others in the field and for cinefiles to catch some brand new flicks. For more information, visit www.pbifilmfest.org.