LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Posted on 30 March 2017 by LeslieM

Thank you from new Dist. 4 commissioner

I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for your trust and confidence in making me your new District 4 commissioner.

The next four years will present unique challenges to our district and city as a whole, first and foremost being the proposed construction to SW 10 Street and its I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway/Turnpike connections. You can rest assured that I will be closely monitoring this matter and reporting to you any updates. There is an FDOT event on April 6; I’ve included all of the details in the events below. I strongly encourage you all to attend.

To better serve you, I will be holding Saturday office hours from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month. We will begin April 1 and appointments will be necessary so please feel free to call the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263 to schedule your appointment as they are expected to fill-up quickly. Additional Saturdays may be added depending on the response. I look forward to the next four years and the opportunity to serve you in any way I can.

Todd Drosky

Dist. 4 Commissioner

RE: Beach preservation

Dear Editor:

Many thanks to Patrick Bardes, Deerfield Beach’s Coastal & Waterway Coordinator for the effort he is making in preserving our beaches.

This effort to install plantings along the beach uses volunteers from youth organizations and commerce, especially TD Bank. The ecology experts come from the Audubon Society and Deerfield government. Many thanks to all!

The local elected officials and City Manager would do well to strongly support these efforts.

First, the plantings will mature over time and significantly reduce blowing sand onto the boardwalk while building the dunes. I overlook the boardwalk and the cost in labor and machinery from each wind event is expensive. The faster the plantings are installed the lower the cost will be. It is a solid and significant return on investment.

Second, the plantings are far, far more aesthetically attractive than the old black plastic and current brown fabric wind-screens that stretch most of the beach. Face it, they are simply ugly and have a high labor cost each time installed and taken down. A lot of the seniors who look at the ocean from the benches and grass areas are blocked from viewing.

Lastly, the plantings set the stage for future more attractive plantings of low lying scrubs that will be even more effective and attractive.

The hotels, condos and frequent users of the beach should strongly support this effort with volunteers and resources where possible. It is to everyone’s benefit.

George Cherenack

Deerfield Beach, FL

Thank you from new mayor

I would like to thank every single one of you in District 4 for your unwavering support, your input and, most importantly, your voice over the last 8 years. I also want to take this opportunity to thank you for your vote. It will be my greatest honor and privilege to serve District 4 and all of Deerfield Beach for the next four years as your Mayor.

It gives me great pleasure to introduce Todd Drosky to all of you as your new District 4 Commissioner. I have worked closely with Mr. Drosky over the years and feel confident that District 4 is in good hands. Todd will listen to you and he will fight for you. I am proud to welcome him as my esteemed colleague on this new, united City Commission.

You can now find me on Twitter @DFB_MayorGanz. You can tweet your questions or send me a direct message. If social media isn’t your thing, just email me at bganz@deerfield-beach.com.

FDOT Tree Removal Along Hillsboro Boulevard

I want to thank those of you who came out to our Regular Commission Meeting last Tuesday and voiced your opinions about the trees that have gone noticeably missing from the medians/swales along Hillsboro Boulevard in recent weeks.

As many of you are aware, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is working on a roadway improvement project along Hillsboro Boulevard, from Military Trail to Federal Highway/US-1. This project will be completed in two phases. Phase one, which is currently underway, is from Military to Dixie Highway and phase two is from Dixie Highway to Federal Highway.

This project unfortunately, impacts our urban Tree Canopy, which is essentially the layer of trees that cover the ground when viewed from above. Much to our surprise, State Transportation Landscape Architect, Jeff Caster stated at a recent presentation that their agency does not mitigate the trees that they remove from the canopy.

Protecting the integrity of our city’s canopy is important for environmental as well as economic reasons. Trees can help us combat climate change, enhance air quality and conserve energy. “The appearance of healthy foliage can also be a stimulus to economic development, attracting business and tourism and can increase property values and commercial benefits,” according to the USDA Forest Service, Arbor Day Foundation.

I believe trees are vital to our community and I am disappointed that a state agency like FDOT does not take better measures to replant those trees that are removed for their state-owned roadway projects.

I want the public to be assured that we are doing all that we can to mitigate the results. FDOT removed twelve Mahogany trees between Martin Luther King, Jr., and Dixie Highway. Our City Landscape Architect fought to keep one of those specimen trees and three native Oak trees in the medians. Trees will be replanted at the cost of the city along areas identified by FDOT, near the sidewalks.

Rest assured the City will make every effort to replace as many trees as we can. Replacing large trees is an expensive endeavor and one that was not contemplated; therefore, I can tell you that this will be discussed and considered during our summer budget workshops. I encourage everyone to attend.

Bill Ganz

Mayor