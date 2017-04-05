HAPPENINGS

LHP Library Book Sale
Thursday, Apr. 6 to Saturday, Apr. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dixon Ahl Hall
2220 NE 38 St.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Gently used books, DVDs, music CDs, records, audiobooks available for purchase. Price range: .50 cents-paperbacks to $2-hardcover, coffee table, collector books are specially priced. DVDs, CDs-$1 to $9. Saturday, April 8, will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. to prepare for the Bag Sale, where, from 1 to 4 p.m., $1 will get you as many books as you can fit in a plastic bag (provided). Proceeds benefit the library. For more information, call 954-946-6398.
Fish Fry
Friday, Apr. 7, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
380 S. Federal Hwy.
Derfield Beach, FL 33441
Menu includes beer-battered cod, Syracuse salt potatoes and homemade coleslaw. Everyone welcome. Tickets available at the door-$10 adults/$5 per child. Beverages available for sale and take-out is available. 954-366-5256. All proceeds raised go directly to St. Ambrose Catholic School.
Artist Pat Anderson Painting Classes
• Saturday, Apr. 8, tour & class at Hillsboro
Lighthouse grounds
• Monday, Apr. 10, tour & class at world famous
Bonnet House, Ft. Lauderdale
• Monday, Apr. 24, class & guess speaker,
Kristen Hoss, Beach Restoration
Plein Air Painting using the patented LEAF BAR plein air easel that straps to a tree. Unique art program held in different Pompano Beach Parks and special Field Trips in Deerfield and Ft. Lauderdale. Pat also celebrates the Flagler RR & Florida Scenic Highway Florida East Coast through to Key West. Paint morning through 3 p.m. Cost: $50 each day (includes art supplies, easel and Tote.) Register now as classes are limited as to number of students. Call 954-786-4111 or Stop by Emma Lou Olson Civic Center. For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.
AARP Smart Driver Course
Saturday, Apr. 8, 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Deerfield Beach Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
For more information, call 954-357-7680.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection
Saturday, Apr. 8, 9 a.m. to noon
Central City Campus
401 SW 4 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
For safe disposal of hazardous household items, Deerfield Beach Residents may bring materials to the City’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. Free to Deerfield Beach residents. For more information, visit www.deerfield-beach.com.
Watercolor Classes
Saturday, Apr. 8, 10 a.m. to noon
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
1801 NE 6 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Every Saturday in April. Henriette “Kitte” Arnold’s classes are back. $20 per class. For information. call 954-920-4574.
Church Concert
Sunday, Apr. 9, 10 a.m.,
Community Presbyterian Church
1920 SE 4 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Chancel Choir of Community Presbyterian Church and violinist Anne Allaire present a Cantata entitled “Who is this King.” Attendance and parking are complimentary. Refreshments served. All are welcome. For more information, call 954-427-0222.
Dear Readers Book Club
Monday, Apr. 10, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Deerfield Beach Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Discussion on The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot. For more information, contact Panna Mody at 954-357-7699.
Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach meets
Tuesday, Apr. 11, 1 p.m.
Woman’s Club Clubhouse
910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Speaker, Yvette Nieves, independent consultant for Rodan + Fields dermatologists skin products. For more information, call 954-421-4700.
Mixed Media/Vision Board Workshop
Thursday, Apr. 13, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
6018 SW 18 St., C4
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Time to plan your future with a unique vision board workshop. Materials will be provided. Just bring any personal items, like pics, that you want to include. Each participant will create his/her own unique vision and representation with a variety of materials. Led by Certified Creativity Coach + Law of Attraction Practitioner Nanette Saylor. Bring the Law of Attraction into action. Price Per Seat: $30. Information: Nanette@wisewellwomen.com.
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
Thursday, Apr. 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Constitution Park
2841 Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Free event, items available for purchase. Must register for event (hunt wristband required.) Call 954-480-4494.
Broward County Mummers seeking members
Every Thursday practice, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge
6191 Rock Island Rd.
Tamarac, FL 33319
Need of voluntary senior musicians. Please contact, Jan Daisy-Little at 954-784-9904 for details.