HAPPENINGS

LHP Library Book Sale

Thursday, Apr. 6 to Saturday, Apr. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Gently used books, DVDs, music CDs, records, audiobooks available for purchase. Price range: .50 cents-paperbacks to $2-hardcover, coffee table, collector books are specially priced. DVDs, CDs-$1 to $9. Saturday, April 8, will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. to prepare for the Bag Sale, where, from 1 to 4 p.m., $1 will get you as many books as you can fit in a plastic bag (provided). Proceeds benefit the library. For more information, call 954-946-6398.

Fish Fry

Friday, Apr. 7, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

St. Ambrose Catholic Church

380 S. Federal Hwy.

Derfield Beach, FL 33441

Menu includes beer-battered cod, Syracuse salt potatoes and homemade coleslaw. Everyone welcome. Tickets available at the door-$10 adults/$5 per child. Beverages available for sale and take-out is available. 954-366-5256. All proceeds raised go directly to St. Ambrose Catholic School.

Artist Pat Anderson Painting Classes

• Saturday, Apr. 8, tour & class at Hillsboro

Lighthouse grounds

• Monday, Apr. 10, tour & class at world famous

Bonnet House, Ft. Lauderdale

• Monday, Apr. 24, class & guess speaker,

Kristen Hoss, Beach Restoration

Plein Air Painting using the patented LEAF BAR plein air easel that straps to a tree. Unique art program held in different Pompano Beach Parks and special Field Trips in Deerfield and Ft. Lauderdale. Pat also celebrates the Flagler RR & Florida Scenic Highway Florida East Coast through to Key West. Paint morning through 3 p.m. Cost: $50 each day (includes art supplies, easel and Tote.) Register now as classes are limited as to number of students. Call 954-786-4111 or Stop by Emma Lou Olson Civic Center. For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.

AARP Smart Driver Course

Saturday, Apr. 8, 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For more information, call 954-357-7680.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Saturday, Apr. 8, 9 a.m. to noon

Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For safe disposal of hazardous household items, Deerfield Beach Residents may bring materials to the City’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. Free to Deerfield Beach residents. For more information, visit www.deerfield-beach.com.

Watercolor Classes

Saturday, Apr. 8, 10 a.m. to noon

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Every Saturday in April. Henriette “Kitte” Arnold’s classes are back. $20 per class. For information. call 954-920-4574.

Church Concert

Sunday, Apr. 9, 10 a.m.,

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Chancel Choir of Community Presbyterian Church and violinist Anne Allaire present a Cantata entitled “Who is this King.” Attendance and parking are complimentary. Refreshments served. All are welcome. For more information, call 954-427-0222.

Dear Readers Book Club

Monday, Apr. 10, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Discussion on The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot. For more information, contact Panna Mody at 954-357-7699.

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach meets

Tuesday, Apr. 11, 1 p.m.

Woman’s Club Clubhouse

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Speaker, Yvette Nieves, independent consultant for Rodan + Fields dermatologists skin products. For more information, call 954-421-4700.

Mixed Media/Vision Board Workshop

Thursday, Apr. 13, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

6018 SW 18 St., C4

Boca Raton, FL 33433

Time to plan your future with a unique vision board workshop. Materials will be provided. Just bring any personal items, like pics, that you want to include. Each participant will create his/her own unique vision and representation with a variety of materials. Led by Certified Creativity Coach + Law of Attraction Practitioner Nanette Saylor. Bring the Law of Attraction into action. Price Per Seat: $30. Information: Nanette@wisewellwomen.com.

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

Thursday, Apr. 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Free event, items available for purchase. Must register for event (hunt wristband required.) Call 954-480-4494.

Broward County Mummers seeking members

Every Thursday practice, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Moose Lodge

6191 Rock Island Rd.

Tamarac, FL 33319

Need of voluntary senior musicians. Please contact, Jan Daisy-Little at 954-784-9904 for details.