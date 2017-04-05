LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Posted on 05 April 2017 by LeslieM

RE: Code Enforcement

Dear Editor:

How about stopping code enforcement from citing residents who don’t plant sod. Sod is not native to south Florida. Sod is environmentally wrong for this area. It needs water, fertilizer and pesticides. Water restrictions are being continually applied to communities across the state. Fertilizers and pesticides run off into area canals causing algae blooms and fish kills. To force folks to plant and maintain sodded lawns is environmental suicide to fresh water. What ever happened to xeriscape project? To quote Marjorie Stoneman Douglas “Water is Florida’s life blood.”

Ray Bish

Deerfield Beach, FL