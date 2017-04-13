CRIME WATCH

Posted on 13 April 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

March 27: Someone smashed a car window, ransacked the vehicle and stole a jacket. The incident was reported at 472 NW 2 Terr.

March 27: A man reported that a man stole the mail in his mailbox at 1280 SW 1 Ave. and fled in a vehicle.

March 27: Two men who were staying in a hotel room at 100 SW 12 Ave. reported that someone entered the room, rummaged through their belongings and damaged a pair of headphones.

March 27: It was reported that a Honda motorcycle was stolen from 4300 NW 9 Ave.

March 28: A man reported that an HP Z Book valued at $1,500 was stolen from his vehicle at 1523 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

March 17: The victim said her cell was either lost or stolen while she was shopping at a store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy.

March 22: A suspicious vehicle was stopped behind a business at 4500 N. Federal Hwy. The subject told police he was picking up his girlfriend.

March 24: A bicycle was stolen from in front of a residence at 2330 NE 48 Ct.