CRIME WATCH

Deerfield Beach
March 27: Someone smashed a car window, ransacked the vehicle and stole a jacket. The incident was reported at 472 NW 2 Terr.
March 27: A man reported that a man stole the mail in his mailbox at 1280 SW 1 Ave. and fled in a vehicle.
March 27: Two men who were staying in a hotel room at 100 SW 12 Ave. reported that someone entered the room, rummaged through their belongings and damaged a pair of headphones.
March 27: It was reported that a Honda motorcycle was stolen from 4300 NW 9 Ave.
March 28: A man reported that an HP Z Book valued at $1,500 was stolen from his vehicle at 1523 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Lighthouse Point
March 17: The victim said her cell was either lost or stolen while she was shopping at a store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy.
March 22: A suspicious vehicle was stopped behind a business at 4500 N. Federal Hwy. The subject told police he was picking up his girlfriend.
March 24: A bicycle was stolen from in front of a residence at 2330 NE 48 Ct.