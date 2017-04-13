City of Deerfield Beach Easter Events
The Egg Hunts have thousands of prize and candy filled eggs for participants to discover. Find the “special eggs” and receive an exciting prize or Easter basket. Enjoy refreshments, outdoor activities with friends, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
• Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
Thursday, Apr. 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Constitution Park
2841 Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Free event, items available for purchase. Must register for event (hunt wristband required.) Call 954-480-4494.
• Egg-Stravaganza
Friday, April 14, 6 to 8 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Free event. Call 954-480-4451.
• Easter Egg Run
Saturday, Apr. 15, Fun zone activities 8 a.m. to noon
Egg Hunts, 10 a.m. sharp
Deerfield Beach Athletic Complex
501 SE 6 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Free event. Call 954-480-4426.
Free Photos with the Easter Bunny
Saturday, Apr. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pompano Citi Centre
1955 N Federal Hwy.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Take your own free photos with the Easter Bunny, arts-n-crafts, face painting and scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.pompanociticentre.com.
Easter Services
Zion Lutheran Church
959 SE 6 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Thursday, Apr. 13, 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday Service
Friday, Apr. 14, 7 p.m. Good Friday Service
Saturday, Apr. 15, 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Evening Service
Sunday, Apr. 16, 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service
Sunday, Apr. 16, 10 a.m. Easter Worship Service
Also, Children’s Easter Egg Hunt 8:30-9:30 a.m. (Bring your basket.) For more information, visit www.zion-lutheran.org.
St. Peter’s Anglican Church
1416 SE 2 Terr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Thursday, Apr. 13, 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday
Friday, Apr. 14, 7 p.m. Good Friday
Saturday, Apr. 15, 7 p.m. Holy Saturday
Sunday, Apr. 16, 10 a.m. Easter Sunday
For information, call 954-695-0336.
Sunrise Service on Deerfield Beach
Sunday, Apr. 16, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.
Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier
The Deerfield Beach Ministerial Association is hosting annual sunrise service.
Community Presbyterian Church
Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m.
1920 SE 4 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
The community is invited to attend Easter Service Reverend Dr. Randall Gill will preside; Sabrina George leads the Chancel Choir. All are welcome. For information, call 954-427-0222.