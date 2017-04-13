Posted on 13 April 2017 by LeslieM

City of Deerfield Beach Easter Events

The Egg Hunts have thousands of prize and candy filled eggs for participants to discover. Find the “special eggs” and receive an exciting prize or Easter basket. Enjoy refreshments, outdoor activities with friends, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

• Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

Thursday, Apr. 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Free event, items available for purchase. Must register for event (hunt wristband required.) Call 954-480-4494.

• Egg-Stravaganza

Friday, April 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free event. Call 954-480-4451.

• Easter Egg Run

Saturday, Apr. 15, Fun zone activities 8 a.m. to noon

Egg Hunts, 10 a.m. sharp

Deerfield Beach Athletic Complex

501 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free event. Call 954-480-4426.

Free Photos with the Easter Bunny

Saturday, Apr. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

1955 N Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Take your own free photos with the Easter Bunny, arts-n-crafts, face painting and scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.pompanociticentre.com.

Easter Services

Zion Lutheran Church

959 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Thursday, Apr. 13, 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday Service

Friday, Apr. 14, 7 p.m. Good Friday Service

Saturday, Apr. 15, 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Evening Service

Sunday, Apr. 16, 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service

Sunday, Apr. 16, 10 a.m. Easter Worship Service

Also, Children’s Easter Egg Hunt 8:30-9:30 a.m. (Bring your basket.) For more information, visit www.zion-lutheran.org.

St. Peter’s Anglican Church

1416 SE 2 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Thursday, Apr. 13, 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday

Friday, Apr. 14, 7 p.m. Good Friday

Saturday, Apr. 15, 7 p.m. Holy Saturday

Sunday, Apr. 16, 10 a.m. Easter Sunday

For information, call 954-695-0336.

Sunrise Service on Deerfield Beach

Sunday, Apr. 16, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier

The Deerfield Beach Ministerial Association is hosting annual sunrise service.

Community Presbyterian Church

Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m.

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The community is invited to attend Easter Service Reverend Dr. Randall Gill will preside; Sabrina George leads the Chancel Choir. All are welcome. For information, call 954-427-0222.