HAPPENINGS

Posted on 13 April 2017 by LeslieM

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Fish Fry

Friday, Apr. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church

3331 NE 10 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Enjoy wild harvested cod, linguini with clam sauce, country fries, coleslaw, roll, soft-serve ice cream, coffee/tea. Adults-$9/children-$5. Beer & wine available for minimal charge. For more information, call 954-941-8117.

Music under the Stars

Friday, Apr. 14, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Great Lawn

3501 E. Atlantic Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Featured band, Sean Chambers (Blues band.) For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.

Volunteers needed for EcoAction Day

Saturday, Apr. 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Volunteers are asked to have their own gloves, a hat, sunscreen, insect repellent and drinking water. Closed-toe shoes required, and long pants and long sleeves are suggested. Must fill out a volunteer registration form prior to participating. Volunteers ages 13 to 17 must have parent or guardian signature on the registration form. Volunteers under age 13 may participate with parent or guardian. High school students can get community service hours. For group information and preregistration, call 954-357-5100/email: QuietWatersPark@broward.org.

Breakfast

Sunday, Apr. 16, 9 a.m. to noon

American Legion Post #162

820 SE 8 Ave.

Palm Plaza Shopping Center

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Eggs, omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats and more available. For information, call 954-421-6097. Held every Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon

History at High Noon

Wednesday, Apr. 19, noon to 1 p.m.

DFB Commission Chambers

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Presenter, historian Sally Ling. Fee: donation. For more information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.

BINGO

Wednesday, Apr. 19, 6:30 p.m.

American Legion Post #162

820 SE 8 Ave.

Palm Plaza Shopping Center

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Everyone welcome. Progressive Jackpot. Non-smoking. Food available. For information, call 954-421-6097. Held every Wednesday 6:30 p.m.

Friends of the DB Arboretum meeting

Thursday, Apr. 20, 7p.m.

Deerfield Beach Arboretum

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach FL, 33442

Speaker, Hyla Levine, owner/operator of Green Barn Orchard Supplies. She is also an Orchid grower and an expert on cultivation. Light refreshments will be served and usual plant giveaway. Free meeting, open to the public. For information, call 954 480 4495 or visit www.treezoo.com.

Save the Date: 10th Annual PigOut n’ Deerfield Beach

Saturday, Apr. 22, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.

QuietWaters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Pavilion 10

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

If you have any questions, please call the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce at 954-427-1050. Tickets available online, at www.deerfieldchamber.com/events

Deerfield Beach High School Class of 1977

40th Class Reunion

• Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.

Bru’s Room

5460 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Informal gathering of the 70’s classmates.

• Saturday, Sept.16, 6:30 p.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Cocktail Party, Buffet Dinner and entertainment to follow.

Cost for weekend events:

$65 per person –

Early bird payment received by April 15.

$75 per person –

Ready to party – payment received by June 15.

$80 per person –

Last minute – payment received by cutoff date of August 15.Send a check payable to Candice Soeder or provide credit/debit card information. If making payment by credit/debit card, please call – 954-415-7472 or email Candice, casx3@comcast.net with payment information. Please note there will be a $3 surcharge for using a credit / debit card. We are also working to find as many of our classmates as possible. If you have any contact information on our classmates, please contact Rudy Mendez at Rmenpark@bellsouth.net with their information to update our database.

Broward County Mummers seeking members

Every Thursday Practice, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Moose Lodge

6191 Rock Island Rd.

Tamarac, FL 33319

Need of voluntary senior musicians. Please contact, Jan Daisy-Little at 954-784-9904 for details.