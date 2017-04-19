CRIME WATCH

Posted on 19 April 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

March 28: A man reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole a Galaxy Note 4 valued at $500 at 1215 S. Federal Hwy.

March 28: A man reported that batteries were stolen from his vehicle at 2777 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

March 29: It was reported that three vehicles were broken into overnight at 740 S. Deerfield Ave.

March 29: Loss prevention at GameStop reported that a former employee made more than $1,000 in fraudulent returns for which he took cash or gift cards. The incident was reported at 3928 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

March 29: Three men entered a Dollar General Store at 1377 S. Dixie Hwy. and stole two cases of beer and two cases of soda.

March 29: A man attempted to steal $1,000 worth of food from ALDI before being stopped. The incident was reported at 747 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

March 25: The complainant heard loud noises coming from a business at 5024 N. Federal Hwy. Police responded and told the owner to turn the music down.

March 26: The victim at 2231 NE 35 Ct. received a call from someone claiming they had his son and would return him if a ransom was paid. The victim called his son and found he was safe.

March 27: The victim said a right mirror was damaged at 4900 N. Federal Hwy. in a road rage confrontation.