HAPPENINGS

Friends of the DB Arboretum meeting

Thursday, Apr. 20, 7 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Arboretum

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach FL, 33442

Speaker: Hyla Levine, owner/operator of Green Barn Orchard Supplies. She is also an Orchid grower and an expert on cultivation. Light refreshments will be served and usual plant giveaway. Free meeting, open to the public. For information, call 954-480-4495 or visit www.treezoo.com.

Wine & Cheese FUNdraiser

Thursday, Apr. 20, 6 to 9 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Support the Kiwanis Kare Bears Relay For Life Team. Please join in Fight Against Cancer.

10th Annual Surfers for Autism

Beach Festival

Friday, Apr. 21 & Saturday, Apr. 22

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Besides being beneficial for Autistic kids and their parents, this event is fun for everyone. Expect live music, surfing, food trucks, beer garden, vendors and more at the beach. Visit www.surfersforautism.org or their Facebook page for schedules, entertainment lineup and more.

Concert & Food Trucks in The Park

Saturday, Apr. 22, 6 to 10 p.m.

Frank McDonough Park

3500 NE 27 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Performance by The Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute Show. Opening act, Shaw Davis and the Black Ties. For more information, call 954-943-6500.

10th Annual PigOut n’ Deerfield Beach

Saturday, Apr. 22, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.

QuietWaters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd., Pavilion 10

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

See more, pg. 1. If you have any questions, please call the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce at 954-427-1050. Tickets available online at www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Quilt Show & Sale

Saturday, Apr. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Butler House

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Also guided Historical Butler House Tours. Fee: donation. For more information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.

Survivor Island

Saturday, Apr. 22, 9 a.m. to noon

Deerfield Island Park

1720 Deerfield Island Park

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Learn basic survivor skills with naturalists at Deerfield Island Park, accessible only by boat. Compete in fun challenges. Closed-toe shoes required. Ages 8 & up; Cost-$8 per person. Free boat shuttle departs 9 a.m. from Pioneer Park, 217 NE 5 Ave., Deerfield Beach. For information, call 954-357-5100.

Yard Sale

Saturday, Apr. 22 & Saturday, Apr. 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saint Peter’s Anglican Church

1416 SE 2 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Inside, air-conditioned, rain or shine. All kinds of wonderful items, priced to sell!

Eagle Scouts Ceremony

Sunday, Apr. 23, 3:30 p.m.

St. Ambrose Catholic Church

380 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

An Eagle Scout Court of Honor will be held to formally recognize the achievements of seven Deerfield Beach Boy Scout Troop 119 Eagle Scouts. Please come out and show your support.

Church Anniversary

Sunday, Apr. 23, 4 p.m.

First Zion Missionary Baptist Church

125 SW 1 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Celebrate 119th year anniversary. Guest speaker, Pastor, Rev. Ernest Gonder, Love Fellowship Worship Ctr. For more information, call 954-428-1550.

Tuesday Night Beach Dance

Tuesday, Apr. 25, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

“Johnny Vincent” will be playing. Wear dancing shoes and bring beach chair. Free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Save the Date:

17th Annual Cuisine of the Region

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 5:30 p.m

Hillsboro Club

901 Hillsboro Mile (A1A),

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Our Community.” Features food from S. Florida’s finest restaurants, gourmet desserts and wines from around the world. Also live and silent auction, and door prizes. Tickets-$60 at NE Focal Point, 227 NW 2 St., Deerfield Beach, or $75 at the door. All proceeds benefit NE Focal Point CASA (Children’s, Alzheimer’s, Seniors and Adults), Inc. For additional information, call 954-480-4460.

Pompano Beach Seafood Festival

Friday Apr. 28 through Sunday, Apr. 30

Three days on the beach of fun, seafood, live music, arts and crafts, and more. For music schedule, ticket prices, parking information and more visit: www.pompanobeachseafoodfestival.com.

Kiwanis West to honor Deerfield teachers

Friday May 12, 6:30 p.m.

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Dinner, entertainment and awards ceremony. Tickets: $30. Call 954-428-1537 to buy tickets, also available at the door.