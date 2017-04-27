CRIME WATCH

Deerfield Beach

April 11: A woman reported her car stolen at 1222 SE 5 Ct. The car was later used in a strong-arm robbery.

April 11: A man was arrested and charged with stealing four cartons of wine from Winn Dixie at 1019 S. Federal Hwy. The wine was valued at $18.98.

April 13: Two mercury outboard engines and two fishing poles were stolen from 402 Liberty Ct. The total loss was $2,450.

April 14: A woman at Splash Adventure reported that someone broke into her car parked at 401 S. Powerline Rd. and stole her purse.

April 14: A man reported that someone stole his trailer valued at $5,000 and a jet ski valued at $10,000 from 3941 Crystal Lake Dr.

Lighthouse Point

April 2: Units were dispatched when people smelled smoke coming out of a brick oven at the restaurant located at 2486 N. Federal Hwy. There was no fire discovered.

April 3: A wallet was found at 2700 NE 48 Ct. and brought to the police department.

April 3: A suspicious vehicle was observed in the area of 2900 N. Federal Hwy. When police units arrived, the vehicle was gone.

