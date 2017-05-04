CRIME WATCH

Posted on 04 May 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 17: A man said that two landscape vehicles parked at 950 S. Powerline Rd. were broken into and a leaf blower was stolen.

April 21: A man entered a business at 2515 W. Sample Rd. and asked for cigarettes. He then stole a coin machine with $110 and fled.

April 21: A woman reported that her car parked at 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd. was entered and a laptop, $300 and a check for $295 was stolen.

April 22: A manager at CVS at 2 S. Federal Hwy. reported that someone entered the CVS and stole some items.

April 22: A woman stole five HP ink cartridges from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

April 14: Someone broke into a vehicle at 2835 NE 28 Ave. and rummaged through the console and glove compartment. Nothing appeared to be taken.

April 14: The victim said someone entered their unlocked Chevy Impala at 2813 NE 27 St. and stole Gucci sunglasses from a glove compartment. The loss was $300.