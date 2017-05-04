HAPPENINGS

Teacher Appreciation Breakfast
Thursday, May 4, 7:30 to 9 a.m.
DoubleTree at Hilton
100 Fairway Dr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce honors the Teacher of the Year from every public and private school in city of Deerfield Beach. Please Register at www.deerfieldchamber.com.For more information, call 954-427-1050 or email info@deerfield chamber.com.
Wags & Tales program
Saturday May 6, 10:15 a.m.
Deerfield Beach Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Readers ages 5 and up are welcome to read to Bentley the therapy dog. Sign up with the librarian at the service desk. For more information, call 954-357-7680.
Relay For Life of Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Lighthouse Point & Hillsboro Beach
Saturday, May 6, 6 p.m. to midnight
Quiet Waters Park
401 S. Powerline Rd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Register your team or register as a survivor at www.relayforlife.org/dblpfl or www.relayforlife.org/pompanobeachfl. For more information, contact Arleen Uria-Speed at Arleen.UriaSpeed@cancer.org, or call 954-200-7526.
Worth the Drive: Fort Lauderdale Air Show
Saturday, May 6 & Sunday, May 7
Fort Lauderdale Beach
For information, visit www.FordLauderdaleAirShow.com or call 877-377-8499.
Woman’s Club meets
Tuesday, May 9, 1 pm.
910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Speaker: Jennifer Disla, Job Training Coordinator at the Boca Helping Hands organization. For more information, call 954-421-4700.
Deerfield Beach Orchid Society meets
Tuesday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.
Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach
910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Speaker: George Hatfield, President, American Orchid Society (AOS.) No charge for a guest to visit the first two times. After that, there is an annual membership fee. Visit www.deerfieldbeachorchidsociety.org or email deerfieldorchids@gmail.com.
Ribbon cutting ceremony
Pompano Beach Cultural Center and Library
Thursday, May 11, 5:30 p.m.
The Pompano Beach Cultural Center
50 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Free and open to the public. Following the ceremony, view the world premiere Cuban art exhibit and live performances throughout the building. For more information, visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-839-9578.
Save the Date: Kiwanis West to Honor DB Teachers
Friday, May 12, 6:30 p.m.
Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach
910 E. Hillsboro Blvd
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Dinner, entertainment and awards ceremony. Tickets $30. Call 954-428-1537. Tickets also available at the door.