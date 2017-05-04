HAPPENINGS

Posted on 04 May 2017 by LeslieM

Teacher Appreciation Breakfast

Thursday, May 4, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

DoubleTree at Hilton

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce honors the Teacher of the Year from every public and private school in city of Deerfield Beach. Please Register at www.deerfieldchamber.com. For more information, call 954-427-1050 or email info@deerfield chamber.com.

Wags & Tales program

Saturday May 6, 10:15 a.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Readers ages 5 and up are welcome to read to Bentley the therapy dog. Sign up with the librarian at the service desk. For more information, call 954-357-7680.

Relay For Life of Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Lighthouse Point & Hillsboro Beach

Saturday, May 6, 6 p.m. to midnight

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Register your team or register as a survivor at www.relayforlife.org/dblpfl or www.relayforlife.org/pompanobeachfl. For more information, contact Arleen Uria-Speed at Arleen.UriaSpeed@cancer.org, or call 954-200-7526.

Worth the Drive: Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Saturday, May 6 & Sunday, May 7

Fort Lauderdale Beach

For information, visit www.FordLauderdaleAirShow.com or call 877-377-8499.

Woman’s Club meets

Tuesday, May 9, 1 pm.

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Speaker: Jennifer Disla, Job Training Coordinator at the Boca Helping Hands organization. For more information, call 954-421-4700.

Deerfield Beach Orchid Society meets

Tuesday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Speaker: George Hatfield, President, American Orchid Society (AOS.) No charge for a guest to visit the first two times. After that, there is an annual membership fee. Visit www.deerfieldbeachorchidsociety.org or email deerfieldorchids@gmail.com.

Ribbon cutting ceremony

Pompano Beach Cultural Center and Library

Thursday, May 11, 5:30 p.m.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Free and open to the public. Following the ceremony, view the world premiere Cuban art exhibit and live performances throughout the building. For more information, visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-839-9578.

Save the Date: Kiwanis West to Honor DB Teachers

Friday, May 12, 6:30 p.m.

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Dinner, entertainment and awards ceremony. Tickets $30. Call 954-428-1537. Tickets also available at the door.