CRIME WATCH

Posted on 11 May 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 24: It was reported by Empire Today at 354 Hillsboro Technology Dr. that an employee embezzled $2,020.

April 26: A man reported being punched by a woman he knew at 766 Rich Dr. The man was punched in the face.

April 26: A woman reported her car parked at 810 SE 7 St. broken into, ransacked and $30 stolen.

April 27: A man was reported for stealing two Apple iPhones still in boxes from Metro PCS at 3616 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

April 28: A man stole three cases of beer from a Chevron gas station at 3355 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

April 28: A victim at 4361 SW 10 Pl. was duped into sending $750 to the Dominican Republic by callers fraudulently claiming to be the DEA with a warrant for her arrest. She reported the crime when they asked for more money.

April 28: An unknown black male attempted to steal household appliances at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. He fled unsuccessfully without items when approached by Loss Prevention.

April 28: A complainant at 666 Lock Rd. reported his lost tag.

April 29: An unknown white male stole seven hair products valued at $1062.88 at 3820 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

April 30: A victim at 3551 W. Hillsboro Blvd. reported his green Cummins Onan RV QR 7000 generator valued at approx. $6,000, stolen from his mobile home between April 28 and April 30. DNA was collected.

May 1: A victim at 561 NW 48 Ave. reported his laptop computer, computer mouse and charger were missing from his bag that was in the back seat of his vehicle parked in his driveway over the weekend. No forced entry was observed to the vehicle.

May 2: An Unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered the residence at 16 NW 45 Ave. by smashing the rear sliding door.

May 2: A shoplifter was held in custody at a Target store located at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. Loss Prevention officer stated the suspect/arrestee concealed three ladies garments in her black bag and attempted to leave without paying for the items.

Lighthouse Point

April 14: The victim said someone entered a 2013 Infiniti that was unlocked at 2860 Marina Cir. Nothing appeared to be missing.

April 14: The victim discovered a driver’s side door ajar at 2869 Marina Cir. It is unknown if anything was taken.

April 14: The store manager observed a male subject select six steaks and placed them in a coat before he fled the store at 2450 N. Federal Hwy on a bike. Two of the steaks fell out of his pocket as he fled. He was apprehended nearby with the remaining steaks. The loss was $98.30.