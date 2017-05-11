HAPPENINGS

Ribbon cutting: Pompano Beach Cultural
Center & Library
Thursday, May 11, 5:30 p.m.
The Pompano Beach Cultural Center
50 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Free and open to the public. Following the ceremony, view the world premiere of Cuban art exhibit and live performances throughout the building. For more information, visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-839-9578.
DB Friends of the Arboretum meet
Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m.
Constitution Park
2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Speaker, Gerry Behan, president of the Friends, authority on horticultural nomenclature and identification of trees and plants. Usual plant giveaway and light refreshments will be served. Free meeting, open to the public. For more information, visit www.treezoo.com or call 954-480-4495.
Kiwanis West to honor DB teachers
Friday, May 12, 6:30 p.m.
Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach
910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Dinner, entertainment and awards ceremony. Tickets $30. Call 954-428-1537, also available at the door.
Family Fun Day Making Crafts for Mom
Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pompano Citi Centre
1955 N. Federal Hwy.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Children of all ages are welcome to make arts and crafts for mom. Ride the carousel during this event for $1. Free event, no registration required. For more information, visit www.pompanociticentre.com.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection
Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to noon
Central City Campus
401 SW 4 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
For safe disposal of hazardous household items, Deerfield Beach Residents may bring items and materials to this event. Cost is free to DB Residents only. For more information, visit www.deerfield-beach.com.
Mother’s Day celebration
Sunday, May 14, 2 to 5 p.m.
Star Ballroom
2309 E. Atlantic Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Bring your mother, friends or sweetheart for an afternoon of socialization, fun, door prizes, dancing and refreshments. Cost: $15 per person or 2 for $25 donation. For reservations, tickets or information, call 954-480-4447. Proceeds to benefit NE Focal Point Senior Center, Alzheimer’s Day Care Center and Preschool.
Mother’s Day Painting events
Sunday, May 14, see times below
Uptown Art
6018 SW 18 St.
Boca Raton, FL 33433 6018
Painting “Pink Flowers in a Mason Jar, 1 to 3 p.m. $25 per painter. “Sunset Beach Dunes,” 4:30 to 7 p.m., $30 per painter, offers a “mom & me” option. Both events offer buffets of cheese, meats and other antipasti dishes. Everyone encouraged everyone to bring own drinks and food as well if they would like. For more information, visit www.uptownart.com or call 561-218-4557
Tuesday Night Beach Dances
Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
“Johnny Vincent” will be playing. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Free event. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach meets
Woman’s Club DB Clubhouse
Wednesday, May 17, 7 p.m.
910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Representative from Hope for Freedom, non-profit organization whose purpose is to raise awareness of human trafficking through outreach to schools. For more information, visit www.dbwc.org or call 954-421-4700.
History at High Noon
Wednesday, May 17, noon to 1 p.m.
Commission Chambers,
Deerfield Beach City Hall
150 NE 2 Ave.
Deerfield Beach FL 33441
David Anderson, turtle specialist at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, will share interesting marine life stories just in time for turtle season. This presentation is part of a series of talks sponsored by the Historical Society and held the third Wednesday of each month at “High Noon.” Light refreshments will be served; free entrance, donations accepted. Free. For more information, go to the Historical Society’s website, www.deerfield-history.org, or call 561-429-0378.
Save the Date: Ocean Brews and Blues Festival
Saturday, May 20, 3 to 7 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Spend a day at the beach for an exciting craft brew festival. Unlimited sampling of assortment of 100+ beers from some of America’s best craft breweries while listening to a variety of blues music entertainers. There will be an assortment of local foods, and arts and craft vendors. Ticket prices $40/person until May 19. Event Day tickets $45. All tickets include 3.5 hours of unlimited sampling of 100+ beers and a souvenir glass from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Parking on the barrier island will be limited during the event. Attendees can make the short walk across the bridge to the event or take the complimentary shuttle service. Complimentary parking will be available in The Cove Shopping Center. Shuttle service will run continuously from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 954-480-4429. To purchase tickets, visit www.dfb.city/oceanbrew.