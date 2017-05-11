HAPPENINGS

Posted on 11 May 2017 by LeslieM

Ribbon cutting: Pompano Beach Cultural

Center & Library

Thursday, May 11, 5:30 p.m.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Free and open to the public. Following the ceremony, view the world premiere of Cuban art exhibit and live performances throughout the building. For more information, visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-839-9578.

DB Friends of the Arboretum meet

Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Speaker, Gerry Behan, president of the Friends, authority on horticultural nomenclature and identification of trees and plants. Usual plant giveaway and light refreshments will be served. Free meeting, open to the public. For more information, visit www.treezoo.com or call 954-480-4495.

Kiwanis West to honor DB teachers

Friday, May 12, 6:30 p.m.

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Dinner, entertainment and awards ceremony. Tickets $30. Call 954-428-1537, also available at the door.

Family Fun Day Making Crafts for Mom

Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Children of all ages are welcome to make arts and crafts for mom. Ride the carousel during this event for $1. Free event, no registration required. For more information, visit www.pompanociticentre.com.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to noon

Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For safe disposal of hazardous household items, Deerfield Beach Residents may bring items and materials to this event. Cost is free to DB Residents only. For more information, visit www.deerfield-beach.com.

Mother’s Day celebration

Sunday, May 14, 2 to 5 p.m.

Star Ballroom

2309 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Bring your mother, friends or sweetheart for an afternoon of socialization, fun, door prizes, dancing and refreshments. Cost: $15 per person or 2 for $25 donation. For reservations, tickets or information, call 954-480-4447. Proceeds to benefit NE Focal Point Senior Center, Alzheimer’s Day Care Center and Preschool.

Mother’s Day Painting events

Sunday, May 14, see times below

Uptown Art

6018 SW 18 St.

Boca Raton, FL 33433 6018

Painting “Pink Flowers in a Mason Jar, 1 to 3 p.m. $25 per painter. “Sunset Beach Dunes,” 4:30 to 7 p.m., $30 per painter, offers a “mom & me” option. Both events offer buffets of cheese, meats and other antipasti dishes. Everyone encouraged everyone to bring own drinks and food as well if they would like. For more information, visit www.uptownart.com or call 561-218-4557

Tuesday Night Beach Dances

Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

“Johnny Vincent” will be playing. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Free event. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach meets

Woman’s Club DB Clubhouse

Wednesday, May 17, 7 p.m.

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Representative from Hope for Freedom, non-profit organization whose purpose is to raise awareness of human trafficking through outreach to schools. For more information, visit www.dbwc.org or call 954-421-4700.

History at High Noon

Wednesday, May 17, noon to 1 p.m.

Commission Chambers,

Deerfield Beach City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach FL 33441

David Anderson, turtle specialist at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, will share interesting marine life stories just in time for turtle season. This presentation is part of a series of talks sponsored by the Historical Society and held the third Wednesday of each month at “High Noon.” Light refreshments will be served; free entrance, donations accepted. Free. For more information, go to the Historical Society’s website, www.deerfield-history.org , or call 561-429-0378.

Save the Date: Ocean Brews and Blues Festival

Saturday, May 20, 3 to 7 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441