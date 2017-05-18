CRIME WATCH

Posted on 18 May 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 2: A home at 1998 NE 7 St. was entered and a garage door opener and motorcycle keys were stolen.

May 2: A man reported that a check for $1,000 was stolen from his mailbox at 2267 SW 17 Dr.

May 2: A home at 902 Spring Cir. was broken into and a Dell laptop, luggage containing clothing and a Coach wallet were stolen.

May 4: A man reported that his bicycle was stolen from 167 SW 1 Terr.

May 7: A woman reported her car at 401 S. Powerline Rd. was broken into and a tote bag stolen.

Lighthouse Point

April 18: An individual was suspected multiple times of placing and picking up multiple food orders with his credit card at 3150 N. Federal Hwy. Afterwards, he would call the credit card company and claim his card was stolen. The loss was $500.

April 18: The victim reported her passenger side window smashed and her purse, containing a wallet, $10 in cash, credit cards, and checkbook stolen at 2700 NE 36 St. The loss was $537.

April 18: Police observed a subject driving east on a scooter through stop signs. The subject and a passenger were found at 1941 NE 34 Ct. with a garbage can containing $1000 worth of tools from a business. A hotel clerk reported seeing the pair leave on a scooter smoking marijuana. A nearby resident found property valued at $2,500 under a tarp that was believed to be stolen during a residential burglary.