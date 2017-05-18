Posted on 18 May 2017 by LeslieM

Have you noticed the new fidget widget toys being sold at retail and online stores? When played with, these toys help alleviate stressful behavior. Fidget widgets are popular with ADHD children and adults, but what exactly is ADHD?

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder is one of the most common neurobehavioral disorders of childhood and it has had numerous names, including “learning behavior disability” and “hyperactivity.” In 1987, the disorder’s name was refined to Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, and only recently have clinicians acknowledged that the symptoms of ADHD may continue into adulthood.

The essential feature of ADHD is a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. Inattention manifests behaviorally as wandering off tasks, lacking persistence, having difficulty maintaining focus and being disorganized but not due to defiance or lack of comprehension. Hyperactivity is excessive motor activity, excessive fidgeting, tapping or talkativeness. Impulsivity are hasty actions that occur in the moment without prior thought and have potential for harm to the individual, looking for immediate rewards, inability to delay gratification, social intrusiveness and even making fast decisions without considering potential consequences.

ADHD affects boys more than girls. The condition tends to run in families and no one knows how many adults continue to be affected by the remnants of this disorder. Alcoholism, divorce and other family disruptions are common markers associated with ADHD.

There is no single test to diagnose ADHD. Healthcare providers diagnose ADHD with the help of the standard guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics or the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5). Also, a medical exam is usually recommended to include vision and hearing screenings.

Here are some tips for parents with a child diagnosed with ADHD:

Remain calm: a child’s anger will only escalate if a parent becomes angry. Diffuse, do not engage!

Help your child make good choices: During homework time, ask your child, “Do you want to do history or math first?” Driving in car ask, “What type of music should we listen to?” or “Should we turn the music off and talk about your school day?”

Do not take behavioral setbacks personally: All children make mistakes and it can be an opportunity for a parent to teach better choices, for example, saying, “We can do this better together.”

Be persistent: Never give up trying to help and teach your child; it may feel like you have explained better choices of behavior 50 times, but that 51st time might lead to signs of positive progress.

Focus on your child’s strengths and take notice of their interests: Your ADHD child may be our future U.S. president or a medical doctor, author, engineer, athlete, teacher, etc. Encourage and involve your child in what interests them. You may also learn a new thing or two along the way and always remember … change is possible!