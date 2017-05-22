Breaking News: Robbery and Stabbing–Deerfield Beach

Posted on 22 May 2017 by JLusk

Many people have wandered into The Observer wondering what is happening. “Are we being invaded?” one person asked as they saw Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopters overhead and cops blocking off parts of Federal Highway. This is a breaking news story and The Observer is going to wait to get additional facts, but what we know so far is that it appears there was a robbery at Taco Bell, at 50 N. Federal Highway, with a stabbing at 11:54 a.m.

Joy Oglesby, BSO Public Information Officer said the following:

“Our deputies are looking for a robbery suspect. One person was reportedly injured in the hand by a sharp object — 50 N. Federal Highway.”

Following this incident, the suspect fled to Boca Raton and barricaded himself at 3 Royal Palm Way, according to Oglesby, who said, “This information should be considered preliminary, and as with any developing situation, the details may change.”

Look for story in Thursday’s paper.