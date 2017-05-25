CRIME WATCH

Posted on 25 May 2017 by LeslieM

Lighthouse Point

May 1: A male subject was observed taking Red Bull and Monster energy drinks and left the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. without paying for them. The loss was $119.94.

May 1: A radio walkie-talkie assigned to a Citizen on Patrol was missing from 3101 N. Federal Hwy. The loss was $400.

May 2: An athletic director said someone vandalized the tennis center community room at 3500 NE 27 Ave. The damage was estimated at $450.

Deerfield Beach

May 13: A victim reported a wallet was stolen at 291 NW 48 Ave. and later discovered jewelry missing.

May 14: A suspect was identified at 3800 NW 6 St. doing circles on the sod in a black Escalade in the Village of Hillsboro Park.

May 9: A customer service manager at Publix at 1337 S. Military Tr. saw a man steal eight packages of steaks worth $175.

May 9: It was reported that someone entered a residence at Rivertown Manor Town Homes at 1001 SE Sixth Ave. and stole an Apple iPhone 6 valued at $600.

May 9: A man reported his 2014 Hyundai stolen from 408 NW 48 Ct.

May 10: A Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a driveway at 4055 NW Seventh Pl.

May 11: A man entered a Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole $1,100 worth of razors and fled in a white vehicle.