Deerfield teen killed in crash

Posted on 01 June 2017 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Deerfield Beach High School senior Taletrius “TJ” Bradley was just days from graduation when his life was cut short in a tragic single-car accident on Sunday morning.

Bradley, 19, was driving a 2017 red Corvette that his mother had rented for her son so he could attend the Plantation High School prom in style.

Early Sunday morning, Bradley lost control of the vehicle, which flipped, and both he and his passenger, Demetrius Palmer, were ejected from the front seat of the vehicle off State Road 7 and Sunrise Boulevard.

Bradley, a wide receiver for the Bucks (10-3) who lost in the state Class 5A semifinals to the eventual state champion, Miami Southridge, died Tuesday morning from brain injuries he had suffered in the crash. Palmer, 17, a standout defensive back of the Bucks football team, is in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center, according to Deerfield Beach head coach Jevon Glenn.

“It’s really hard to see life kind of be snatched away really at the beginning for him,” said Glenn, who added that Bradley dropped off his prom date and picked Palmer up just prior to the accident. Bradley has just received test scores that would have qualified him for college and was closing in on a decision, according to Glenn.

Glenn told the Miami Herald on Tuesday that Palmer was “not in the clear yet.”

“He’s showing signs of progress,” Glenn said. “He’s got some head injuries, but they’re continuing to do brain scans and so far they’ve been coming back good. But obviously with all the swelling and things they’re going to keep him sedated so they can keep monitoring him. They’re monitoring him and he’s got movement,” Glenn said. “We’re just really waiting on him to wake up and come out of it.”

Pompano Junior lifeguard meeting

There will be a mandatory parents meeting for those interested in being part of the Pompano Beach Junior Lifeguard program June 1 at the Civic Center, 1801 NE 6 St., Pompano Beach.

The meeting, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., will take place in the large auditorium, immediately behind the reception area.

Among the items that will be discussed include a complete itinerary of the summer program, along with information regarding uniform, competition dates, social events, and other rules and regulations. The coaching staff and administrative personnel will also be present.

“We will have two vendors attend in case athletes wish to purchase swim suits, goggles, caps, and other swimming-related paraphernalia,” said Pompano Beach Junior Lifeguard Association President Nemia L. Schulte. “We encourage all Juniors and Grommets to attend this meeting so that they can try on the shirts, rash guards, swim suits, etc. to ensure proper fitting.”

For more information on the program, contact Schulte at nemia2000@aol.com.