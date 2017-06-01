HAPPENINGS

Textile Transformations
Thursday, June 1, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The Boca Museum Art School
801 W. Palmetto Park Rd.
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Five-week evening class. For more information, call 561-392-2503.
Spring Gala 2017
Presented by Florida Classical Ballet Company
Saturday, June 3 to Sunday, June 4, 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.
The Pompano Beach Cultural Center
50 SW 1 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Enjoy masterworks of classical ballet performed by renowned artists under the direction of the famous ballet mistress and choreographer Magaly Suarez. Excerpts from four of the world’s most beloved ballets, including:
Bayadera Suite – Choreography by Marius Petipa – Music by Ludwig Minkus
Majisimo – Choreography by Jorge Garcia – Music by Jules Massenet
Don Quixote Grand Pas de deux – Choreography by Marius Petipa
Swan Lake – Choreography by Marius Petipa – Music by Tchaikovsky
Tickets are $45. For tickets, visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-839-9578.
Deerfield Beach Class of 2017 Graduation
Sunday, June 4, 9 a.m.
Nova Southeastern University, Don Taft University Center
3301 College Ave.
Davie, FL 33314
To participate in the celebration you MUST already have a ticket. Parking fee of $7 per vehicle. Strollers not allowed inside the arena. No balloons, no seat saving and disabled seating is limited. Doors open one hour prior to the ceremony.
Cool Threads: Printmaking on Fabric
Tuesday, June 6 to Friday June 9, 1 to 4 p.m.
Boca Museum Art School
801 W. Palmetto Park Rd.
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Teen workshop. Learn how to design and print on fabric using tie-dye, stamping and stenciling. Discover how to carve original stamps and stencils to print on fabric. Combine a variety of techniques to create your own personalized fabric wall hanging, tote bag or other fabric items. For more information, call 561-392-2503.
Temple Beth Israel Sisterhood meeting
Thursday, June 8, 11:30 a.m.
Temple Beth Israel
201 S. Military Tr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Last meeting of the season. Lunch will be served. Pay at the door. Cantor Irvin Bell will present a musical program. For more information, call Minerva at 954-427-9902 or Gerda at 954-427-5743.
Save the Date: Wing Warrior Cook-Off and Music Festival
Saturday, June 10, Noon to 6 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 3344
Free event to come out, taste, judge and vote for the People’s Choice Wing Champion! Enjoy tasty wings, music, cold beverages (available for purchase), crafts and vendors booths. Kids’ Zone includes water slides, bounce houses and more. For more information, visit www.deerfield-beach.com/1494/Wing-Warrior-Cook-Off or call 954-480-4429.