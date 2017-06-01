HAPPENINGS

Posted on 01 June 2017 by LeslieM

Textile Transformations

Thursday, June 1, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The Boca Museum Art School

801 W. Palmetto Park Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Five-week evening class. For more information, call 561-392-2503.

Spring Gala 2017

Presented by Florida Classical Ballet Company

Saturday, June 3 to Sunday, June 4, 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 SW 1 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy masterworks of classical ballet performed by renowned artists under the direction of the famous ballet mistress and choreographer Magaly Suarez. Excerpts from four of the world’s most beloved ballets, including:

Bayadera Suite – Choreography by Marius Petipa – Music by Ludwig Minkus

Majisimo – Choreography by Jorge Garcia – Music by Jules Massenet

Don Quixote Grand Pas de deux – Choreography by Marius Petipa

Swan Lake – Choreography by Marius Petipa – Music by Tchaikovsky

Tickets are $45. For tickets, visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-839-9578.

Deerfield Beach Class of 2017 Graduation

Sunday, June 4, 9 a.m.

Nova Southeastern University, Don Taft University Center

3301 College Ave.

Davie, FL 33314

To participate in the celebration you MUST already have a ticket. Parking fee of $7 per vehicle. Strollers not allowed inside the arena. No balloons, no seat saving and disabled seating is limited. Doors open one hour prior to the ceremony.

Cool Threads: Printmaking on Fabric

Tuesday, June 6 to Friday June 9, 1 to 4 p.m.

Boca Museum Art School

801 W. Palmetto Park Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Teen workshop. Learn how to design and print on fabric using tie-dye, stamping and stenciling. Discover how to carve original stamps and stencils to print on fabric. Combine a variety of techniques to create your own personalized fabric wall hanging, tote bag or other fabric items. For more information, call 561-392-2503.

Temple Beth Israel Sisterhood meeting

Thursday, June 8, 11:30 a.m.

Temple Beth Israel

201 S. Military Tr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Last meeting of the season. Lunch will be served. Pay at the door. Cantor Irvin Bell will present a musical program. For more information, call Minerva at 954-427-9902 or Gerda at 954-427-5743.

Save the Date: Wing Warrior Cook-Off and Music Festival

Saturday, June 10, Noon to 6 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 3344