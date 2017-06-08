HAPPENINGS

Posted on 08 June 2017 by LeslieM

Temple Beth Israel Sisterhood Meeting

Thursday, June 8, 11:30 a.m.

Temple Beth Israel

201 S. Military Tr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

The Sisterhood of Temple Beth Israel will host the last meeting of the season. Lunch will be served and you pay at the door. Cantor Irvin Bell will present a musical program. For more information, call Minerva at 954-427-9902 or Gerda at 954-427-5743.

Summer Lovin’ Full Moon Beach Yoga Series

Thursday, June 8, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

North of Deerfield Pier

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The 1st of three full moon beach yoga classes of the series. Together we will set our intention, raise our vibration, build community & spread love to all! All levels and ages welcome; no prior yoga experience is necessary! Bring a large blanket or towel, water & good vibes. Additional dates for the series:Sunday, Aug. 6, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Flow & Glow) $10 per class/ 3 classes for $25 (must pay in advance online or at the 1st class). For more information, message Sand Angel Yoga at www.facebook.com/sandangelyoga/.

Special Olympics Trading Card Day

Friday, June 9, 3 to 6 p.m.

TD Bank

1011 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

TD Bank will host its annual Special Olympics Trading Card Day in Broward County, Florida. Come out and meet Special Olympic athletes participating in this year’s games.

Full Moon Stand Up Paddle Tour

Friday, June 9, 7 to 10 p.m.

Island Water Sports

1985 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Easy and casual Full Moon Paddle in Deerfield Beach’s Waterways. Enjoy making new friends and cruise through multi-million dollar neighborhoods, and see why South Florida is called the “Venice of America.” Full Moon Paddles fill up quickly, so register in advance. Tickets are available at www.islandcamps.com. For more information and questions about the weather for your trip, call 954-427-4929. Glow in the dark necklaces/navigation lights are provided. The duration is 1.5 hours. Difficulty level is easy paddle/endurance moderate. The distance is 3.5 miles, and SUP boards, instruction and tour guide is included. $30.00 if renting a board/ $10 if bringing your own.

Wing Warrior Cook-Off and Music Festival

Saturday, June 10, Noon to 6 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 3344

Free event to come out, taste, judge and vote for the People’s Choice Wing Champion! Enjoy tasty wings, music, cold beverages (available for purchase), crafts and vendors booths. Kids’ Zone includes water slides, bounce houses and more. For more information, visit www.deerfield-beach.com/1494/Wing-Warrior-Cook-Off or call 954-480-4429.

“The Writer, The Actor & The Director”

Friday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.

Ali Cultural Arts

353 MLK Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Pompano Beach CRA, The Historic Ali Cultural Arts Center and Ashanti Cultural Arts are proud to present “The Writer, The Actor & The Director – The Big Screen Panel Discussion” featuring Jaden Piner from the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight; Jacqueline McKinley-Lee, a television writer of eight different sitcoms and two dramas, and Jeffrey Battie, rising director. Discussion moderated by nationally ranked poet Eccentrich Richardson. $10; with Meet-n-Greet Reception (at 7 p.m), $20. For more information, visit www.aliarts.org or call 954-786-7876.

Save The Date:Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show

Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mizner Park

327 Plaza Real.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Celebrate Father’s Day at Mizner Park with a showcase of antique, classic, and European sport & exotic cars. Also free Father’s Day Concert starting at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Free admission and garage parking.