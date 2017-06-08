Posted on 08 June 2017 by LeslieM

For over 30 years, softball enthusiasts have been coming out to play in the Deerfield Over 50 Softball games. For 22 years, their home was Pioneer Park and then they moved to Westside Park, now called Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex. Right now, they have 92 players, ranging in age from 50 to 87 years old.

Dr. Arnold Elkind, one of the players, said teams are made up depending on how many people show up for these pick up games. They play on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. They modify the game in order to ensure safety. It is slow pitch as well.

“We play three days a week and we have beer on Fridays,” said Elkind, adding that they tend to do more for someone’s birthday and also have a yearly Valentine’s Day dance at Century Village.

They also get sponsors for their tournaments. They just had a one-pitch tournament on May 17 with the Kraeer-Becker team coming in first, Duffy’s coming in 2nd and Advanced Auto Parts coming in third.

Interested in playing? It is only $45 a year. For more information, call Commissioner Denis Tranchida at 954-647-1621.